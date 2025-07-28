Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Major 73,000 BTC Support Saves Bitcoin Price at $117,000

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 11:32
    $117,000 becomes key Bitcoin price support as 73,000 BTC buyers step in
    Advertisement
    Major 73,000 BTC Support Saves Bitcoin Price at $117,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin has been stuck at around $117,000, but there is something solid forming beneath the surface. There are now over 73,000 BTC in wallets that bought between $117,259 and $117,468 — a range that has become one of the most defended zones on the chart.

    Advertisement

    This is more than just technical support drawn with a trendline; it is real money that decided this level made sense — and the market has respected it so far. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 09:00
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of 1929 Crash Coming, Says Bitcoin Is The Saviour
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of 1929 Crash Coming, Says Bitcoin Is The Saviour
    Solana Co-Founder Lambasts Meme Coins, Faces Backlash
    Billionaire Dalio Backs 15% Bitcoin (BTC) or Gold Allocation
    BNB Hits New ATH. Is CZ Now Richer Than Bill Gates?

    Every dip toward $116,000 over the last few sessions has been met with enough demand to stop the price from falling any further, and while there has been no explosive rebound, there has also been no urgency to leave the zone. That kind of behaviour usually signals positioning rather than speculation.

    Advertisement

    After hitting a high of around $122,000 at the start of the month, Bitcoin took a bit of a dip but did not really go off the rails. Instead, it sort of hit a plateau, and now it is pretty obvious why. 

    Floor or trap?

    The cost-basis heatmap shows that this zone not only has high prices, it is also very popular. Not from hype-traders chasing headlines but from holders who seem perfectly content to sit tight in the $117,000 range.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 05:21
    Billionaire Dalio Backs 15% Bitcoin (BTC) or Gold Allocation
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    At press time, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $118,800. It is not breaking out, but it is not breaking down either — it is just coiling near the middle of a cluster that now holds over $8 billion in spot value. It is not the most thrilling price action, but it is the kind that often establishes a foundation when no one is paying attention.

    If this floor holds, it will not be because the chart said so — it will be because 73,000 BTC already made that decision.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 11:22
    Chainlink to $28? LINK Price Eyes Bullish Retest
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 11:17
    Dogecoin to Face 100 Million DOGE Hit: End of Bull Run?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SatoshiMeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return of Satoshi Nakamoto'
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major 73,000 BTC Support Saves Bitcoin Price at $117,000
    Chainlink to $28? LINK Price Eyes Bullish Retest
    Dogecoin to Face 100 Million DOGE Hit: End of Bull Run?
    Show all