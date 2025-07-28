Advertisement
    Billionaire Dalio Backs 15% Bitcoin (BTC) or Gold Allocation

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 5:21
    Billionaire Ray Dalio has endorsed 15% allocation to either Bitcoin or gold amid concerns about devolution of dollar
    Billionaire Ray Dalio has endorsed a 15% allocation to Bitcoin and gold during his recent appearance on the "Master Investor" podcast hosted by CNBC contributor Wilfred Frost.

    "If you were neutral on everything, in other words, you didn't have a point of view, and you were optimizing your portfolio for the best return-to-risk ratio you would have, you would have about 15% of your money in gold or Bitcoin," he said. 

    Dalio has stressed that he "strongly prefers" the yellow metal to Bitcoin, but he has stressed that the choice is up to investors. 

    The Bridgewater Associates founder claims that he continues to hold "some Bitcoin" after initially purchasing the leading cryptocurrency back in May 2021. 

    Central banks will not touch Bitcoin 

    The legendary hedge fund manager noted that Bitcoin has a limited supply as well as certain transaction benefits, with many perceiving the original cryptocurrency as money. 

    That said, he doubts that any central bank will actually hold BTC as a reserve currency since the cryptocurrency offers no privacy. 

    Dalio has also seemingly questioned the technological aspect of Bitcoin. "And there is a question of whether the code could be broken or things can be done to make it, let's say, less effective, including government controls of it," the billionaire commented. 

    Dalio's debt warning 

    As reported by U.Today, several Bitcoin proponents urged investors to buy more BTC after Dalio issued a warning about unsustainable U.S. debt following the passage of the sweeping tax and spending bill. 

    During his most recent podcast appearance, Dalio said that the U.S. has accumulated a debt that is six times the amount of money it takes in. "And so, when we look forward into the next year, the supply of debt that the US will have to sell is about $12 trillion," he added.

