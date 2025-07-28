'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of 1929 Crash Coming, Says Bitcoin Is The Saviour

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned financial education advocate and author of the classic book on personal finance, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a tweet warning the crypto community about an approaching market crash he believes will be the greatest in history.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has failed to hold at the recently recovered $119,000 level and has gone down below it again, returning to last week’s price area.

Kiyosaki's 1929 crash warning Bitcoin statement

Robert Kiyosaki’s tweet warns the community about his concerns regarding the high likelihood of another market crash, which can outpace the 1929 Great Depression in the U.S., approaching. “We may be on the brink of another 1929 crash and another Great Depression,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

He pointed out that the majority of people currently have their retirement investment program (401k) “filled with stocks.” But he said that the legendary investment guru Warren Buffett and investor Jim Rogers have sold all the stocks and bonds they had held and transferred their wealth into cash and silver: “They are both in cash or silver.”

DO YOU have a 401k or IRA filled with stocks?



DO YOU know investment legends Warren Buffet and Jim Rogers have sold most if not all of their stocks and bonds?



They are both in cash or silver.



If you do not know why Buffet and Rogers have sold their stocks and bonds you may… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 28, 2025

Silver, gold and Bitcoin are the three assets that Kiyosaki expects to be the most valuable in the near future for multiple reasons.

As for Kiyosaki, he has once again made his investment priorities clear: “I sit tight with gold, silver, & Bitcoin.” Once again, he named the two largest problems the U.S. economy is facing at the moment — the constant money printing and the fast-growing national debt: “America's debt is out of control. America is the world's biggest debtor nation in history. You can only print money to pay your bills….for so long.”