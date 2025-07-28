Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of 1929 Crash Coming, Says Bitcoin Is The Saviour

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 9:00
    Renowned investor Kiyosaki endorses Bitcoin as way to survive in approaching 1929 Great Depression return
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of 1929 Crash Coming, Says Bitcoin Is The Saviour
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned financial education advocate and author of the classic book on personal finance, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a tweet warning the crypto community about an approaching market crash he believes will be the greatest in history.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has failed to hold at the recently recovered $119,000 level and has gone down below it again, returning to last week’s price area.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/27/2025 - 18:04
    BNB Hits New ATH. Is CZ Now Richer Than Bill Gates?
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of 1929 Crash Coming, Says Bitcoin Is The Saviour
    Solana Co-Founder Lambasts Meme Coins, Faces Backlash
    Billionaire Dalio Backs 15% Bitcoin (BTC) or Gold Allocation
    BNB Hits New ATH. Is CZ Now Richer Than Bill Gates?

    Kiyosaki's 1929 crash warning Bitcoin statement

    Robert Kiyosaki’s tweet warns the community about his concerns regarding the high likelihood of another market crash, which can outpace the 1929 Great Depression in the U.S., approaching. “We may be on the brink of another 1929 crash and another Great Depression,” he tweeted.

    Advertisement

    He pointed out that the majority of people currently have their retirement investment program (401k) “filled with stocks.” But he said that the legendary investment guru Warren Buffett and investor Jim Rogers have sold all the stocks and bonds they had held and transferred their wealth into cash and silver: “They are both in cash or silver.”

    Silver, gold and Bitcoin are the three assets that Kiyosaki expects to be the most valuable in the near future for multiple reasons.

    As for Kiyosaki, he has once again made his investment priorities clear: “I sit tight with gold, silver, & Bitcoin.” Once again, he named the two largest problems the U.S. economy is facing at the moment — the constant money printing and the fast-growing national debt: “America's debt is out of control. America is the world's biggest debtor nation in history. You can only print money to pay your bills….for so long.”

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 7:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'On Zero' Breakthrough Incoming
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 7:05
    Solana Co-Founder Lambasts Meme Coins, Faces Backlash
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of 1929 Crash Coming, Says Bitcoin Is The Saviour
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'On Zero' Breakthrough Incoming
    Solana Co-Founder Lambasts Meme Coins, Faces Backlash
    Show all