Maincard Fantasy Sports Platform Goes Live in Alpha Testnet

Maincard, a new-gen ecosystem designed to offer Web3 enthusiasts immersive fantasy sports experiences, announces the launch of its extensive alpha testing.

Maincard alpha testnet kicks off

According to the press release shared with U.Today, Maincard, a novel fantasy sports ecosystem that introduces the Web3 ethos to the e-sports, football and MMA segments, is ready to unveil its alpha testnet.

Its team stated that Maincard alpha testnet will go live on Sept. 20, 2022. The testnet will be active for 24 hours, and all enthusiasts are invited to stress test its codebase and smart contracts.

After testing, every alpha testnet participant will be invited to fill in the form with his/her feedback and full list of bugs disclosed as well as suggestions for improving gameplay.

Val Maincard, CEO and founder of Maincard.io, highlights the crucial importance of this release for the entire GameFi ecosystem and the global Web3 segment:

The blockchain technology is not moving anywhere with 0.5% of the population using it. We're here to bring 3 billion of sports fans into the world of Web3.

$500,000 in NFTs to be distributed between testers

To reward the most active testers, the Maincard team is going to distribute Common, Rare and Epic Maincards (priced at $10, $100 and $1,000, respectively) between Alpha Testnet pariticipants.

In total, $500,000 in funds is allocated to this unparalleled giveaway. To join the elite club of testers, Web3 enthusiasts should just visit the game website and fill out the application form.

Maincard is a fantasy sports management platform that employs cutting-edge practices and techniques at the intersection of the DeFi, GameFi, Metaverse and NFT segments.