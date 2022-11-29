LUNC, USTC Might Repeg Once This Requirement Is Met: Terra Developer

Tue, 11/29/2022 - 14:50
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Several proposals have been submitted in efforts to repeg USTC
LUNC, USTC Might Repeg Once This Requirement Is Met: Terra Developer
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Will Chen, a Terra developer, believes that the USTC repeg may be possible if the community's efforts make significant progress or gain momentum. He says that the USTC repeg is the first of its kind and magnitude ever undertaken by a community.

He believes any significant progress in the UST repeg efforts will aid LUNC growth as the "nonbelievers" will be surprised and more people will have the faith to join. Several proposals have been submitted in efforts to repeg USTC, but as of press time, the details of its progress remain scanty.

U.Today reported on a repeg proposal by three members of the Terra Classic community. Tobias Andersen, also a Terra developer, proposed that the repeg could be accomplished by attracting new businesses to the Terra Classic blockchain.

Related
Terra Classic Community Proposes Repeg Idea for USTC; How Far Will This Fly?

For Will Chen, the challenge remains one of arbitrage and dilution. As one user puts it, "There's no way to undo the dilution there. It's astronomical. a pipe dream."

"It's likely that the community will have to make some difficult compromise," Chen responded. "I think the teams working on this are aware of several challenges, like the threat of arbitrage and dilution."

Final resolution may not be what's expected

Will Chen believes that the final resolution to the USTC repeg issue may not resemble the naive interpretation.

The Terra ecosystem imploded in May of this year when the UST stablecoin lost its peg to the $1 mark. As the pressure became noticeable, UST holders used the platform's arbitrage mechanism to exchange 1 UST for $1 worth of LUNA; this resulted in large amounts of newly minted LUNA tokens, which caused hyperinflation.

The LUNA supply surged within days from 343 million tokens to 6.53 trillion tokens. The massive dilution of the LUNA supply crashed the token's price completely. The original LUNA token was subsequently rebranded Terra Classic LUNC at the genesis of the new Terra Chain and now has a total supply of 6.87 trillion. The UST stablecoin was likewise renamed TerraClassic USD (USTC).

#Terra News #UST
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Major Sign of Fresh Bitcoin Bull Trend Spotted by Trader
11/29/2022 - 19:15
Major Sign of Fresh Bitcoin Bull Trend Spotted by Trader
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Warren Buffett Outperforms Bitcoin
11/29/2022 - 16:42
Warren Buffett Outperforms Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image CAKE Sparks Investors' Interest with 56% Increase in PancakeSwap's Trading Volume
11/29/2022 - 16:05
CAKE Sparks Investors' Interest with 56% Increase in PancakeSwap's Trading Volume
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev