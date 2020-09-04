Litecoin Transaction Volume Spikes 55.8% as Pornhub Adopts LTC

Original article based on tweet

Glassnode has reported that Litecoin has shown a sharp rise in mean transaction volume over the past twenty-four hours, two days after Pornhub adopted LTC

Analytics provider Glassnode has tweeted that the mean volume of Litecoin transactions has surged over the past twenty-four hours and is up slightly over 55 percent.

Meanwhile, since today's early hours, LTC has dropped from the $53 level to the $48 zone and then recovered a little.

Mean transaction volume for LTC spikes

Data shared by the Glassnode analytics agency notes that, over the past twenty-four hours, the value of LTC's mean transaction volume (2MA) has increased by 55.8 percent—from 163.225 LTC to 254.255 LTC.

In addition, the 1d MA has seen a 5-month high and reached 249.768 LTC, up from the value of 245.656 LTC reached on April 13 of this year.

Image via Twitter

Litecoin adoption spreads with 2,100 merchants and Pornhub

As reported by U.Today, consumers can now spend their LTC at more than 2,100 merchants globally.

This data was provided by Cryptwerk. In August the number of companies accepting LTC for their goods and/or services rose by 500 compared to July.

Further, two days ago, the world's largest adult website, Pornhub, added Litecoin and Bitcoin as payment options for its Premium Subscription packages.

Prior to that, in 2018, such currencies as Verge and Tron were among the first ones adopted by Pornhub.