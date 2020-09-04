Original article based on tweet

Litecoin Transaction Volume Spikes 55.8% as Pornhub Adopts LTC

Fri, 09/04/2020 - 15:20
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode has reported that Litecoin has shown a sharp rise in mean transaction volume over the past twenty-four hours, two days after Pornhub adopted LTC
Analytics provider Glassnode has tweeted that the mean volume of Litecoin transactions has surged over the past twenty-four hours and is up slightly over 55 percent.

Meanwhile, since today's early hours, LTC has dropped from the $53 level to the $48 zone and then recovered a little.

Mean transaction volume for LTC spikes

Data shared by the Glassnode analytics agency notes that, over the past twenty-four hours, the value of LTC's mean transaction volume (2MA) has increased by 55.8 percentfrom 163.225 LTC to 254.255 LTC.

In addition, the 1d MA has seen a 5-month high and reached 249.768 LTC, up from the value of 245.656 LTC reached on April 13 of this year.

LTC
Image via Twitter

Litecoin adoption spreads with 2,100 merchants and Pornhub

As reported by U.Today, consumers can now spend their LTC at more than 2,100 merchants globally.

This data was provided by Cryptwerk. In August the number of companies accepting LTC for their goods and/or services rose by 500 compared to July.

Further, two days ago, the world's largest adult website, Pornhub, added Litecoin and Bitcoin as payment options for its Premium Subscription packages.

Prior to that, in 2018, such currencies as Verge and Tron were among the first ones adopted by Pornhub.

Fri, 09/04/2020 - 16:01
Alex Dovbnya
Apple (APPL) loses the value of the entire crypto industry in days
Tech titan Apple has erased approximately $400 bln of its market capitalization over the past few days, which exceeds the value of the entire cryptocurrency industry.

The shares of the Cupertino-headquartered company are down nearly 20 percent over the last three days, plunging another 7.60 percent on Sept. 4.

Three days turn the tables for tech juggernauts

Just two weeks ago, Apple made history by becoming the very first U.S. company whose market capitalization surpassed $2 tln.

It managed to double its valuation in just five months after an all-around March sell-off pushed the behemoth out of the $1 tln club.

Apple's fifth stock split added more fuel to its already overextended rally, with Robinhood and other trading platforms crashing in late August due to great demand.

Fast forward to Sept. 3. Apple recorded the greatest one-day loss for a U.S.-listed company, a loss of $179.92 bln, which eclipses the market cap of 470 companies in the S&P 500.

And it's not just Apple: other big tech stocks are getting clobbered as well. The Nasdaq Composite dropped yet another five percent earlier today, with Facebook, Tesla and other juggernauts swimming in a sea of red.

As ominous as these huge red candles might seem, State Street's Altaf Kassam says that the market had to take a breather after a strong recovery:

Frankly, we’ve just had an amazing run up and the market does need to pause for breath.

Bitcoin on the ropes

The total cryptocurrency market cap also took a huge hit together with the Nasdaq, erasing $60 bln over the course of three days.

CMC
Image by tradingview.com

Bitcoin's dominance is currently standing at 57 percent. The top cryptocurrency is changing hands at $10,300 after a violent rejection at the $12,000 level that occurred prior to the rout.

