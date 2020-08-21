You Can Now Spend Litecoin at More Than 2,100 Merchants Globally: Report

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 13:08
Yuri Molchan
A chart shared by Cryptwerk shows that in August the number of companies accepting Litecoin increased to over 2,100, spreading the adoption of "digital silver" wider
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Cryptwerk has shared a chart demonstrating that, this month, more than 2,100 companies started accepting Litecoin (LTC) for their goods and services as mass adoption spread wider during the recent pandemic.

Litecoin mass adoption spreading fast

Cryptwerk blockchain-based analytics collector has taken to Reddit to share a chart which shows significant growth in the number of companies that have adopted Litecoin as a means of payment in August.

Compared to June, this amount has increased by 500 and now totals more than 2,100. Those companies are registered on the Cryptwerk website to provide their data for analysis.

Image via Cryptwerk

Another Cryptwerk chart dedicated to Litecoin shows that the biggest mass adoption of LTC is in the U.S. at the moment: 22.42 percent of the 2,100 companies are located there.

Second and third after the U.S. are Russia (7.58%) and the United Kingdom (7.27%).

According to another chart, shops and markets at the moment make up a 30.99% share of the 2,100 merchants who accept Litecoin. They are followed by companies working in the spheres of crypto services (25.42%) and internet services (19.68%).

LTC adoption in such areas as gambling, tourism and gaming does not go above 6 percent.

Related
$35,541,974 in Chainlink Moved While LINK Declines to $15 Zone

LTC transaction volume plummets

Despite this positive report from Cryptwerk, Glassnode analytics company has reported that the median volume of LTC transactions has dropped to a 5-year low and now it amounts to 0.610 LTC.

Prior to that, another similar low was recorded in mid-November last year.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
4 days ago

One Thing About Bitcoin "Really Surprised" Bloomberg's Senior Editor
Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
1 day ago

Significantly Less Bitcoin Being Held on Exchanges Compared to Previous Market Tops: Data
Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
3 days ago

VeChain Joins Forces with One of the World’s Largest Professional Services Networks to Roll Out New Blockchain Solutions
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings