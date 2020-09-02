Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) Now Accepted by World's Biggest Porn Company

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 06:13
Alex Dovbnya
Pornhub, the biggest porn site in the world, starts accepting Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) for its premium subscriptions
Contents

Pornhub, the ninth most visited website in the world, now allows its users to pay for premium subscriptions with Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC), according to an announcement made via its official Twitter handle.  

In his statement, Corey Price, a VP at Pornhub, claims that his team is actively working on implementing new technologies to stay ahead of the curve:

“Our team continues to pave the way for tech development, testing and implementing new technology for everyday consumers far ahead of the mainstream market.” 

Long-overdue additions

The Toronto-based adult entertainment giant introduced cryptocurrency payments to much fanfare back in Apri 2018.

Verge (XVG), a spinoff of Dogecoin that was formerly known as Dogecoindark, was the very first coin embraced by Pornhub due to its privacy features. 

The world’s largest porn company later added support for Tron (TRX), Horizen (ZEN), and PumaPay (PMA). 

These coins, however, failed to see significant adoption, accounting for only one percent of all premium purchases.    

While Pornhub’s partner sites started accepting Bitcoin from its early days, it took the company more than 11 years to finally add support for the flagship cryptocurrency.

By integrating the two major coins, the leading porn website that boasts 3 bln monthly visits might finally push the envelope of crypto adoption.  

image by @pornhub_premium

Blackballed by PayPal

Anonymous and permissionless cryptocurrencies have been enjoying significant popularity within vice industries since their early days.

As reported by U.Today, PayPal abruptly halted payments for PornHub models last November. 

Back in May, international campaigners signed a letter that urges major credit card companies to ditch porn sites.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


