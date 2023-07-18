Litecoin (LTC) Price History Reveals Ugly Truth About Halving

Tue, 07/18/2023 - 15:07
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Benjamin Cowen from Into the Cryptoverse uncovers hard truth about Litecoin's price history and halving
Litecoin (LTC) Price History Reveals Ugly Truth About Halving
Cover image via www.pexels.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Litecoin's price has been on a downward spiral for the fifth consecutive day, reaching a new low for the month of July. This development may have caught some investors off guard, but not Benjamin Cowen, a crypto expert who accurately predicted this scenario at the beginning of the month. Cowen, who meticulously analyzed LTC's price history, identified a concerning pattern surrounding the halving event.

Related
13% of Litecoin (LTC) Supply Unmoved in Years in Positive Twist for Network

Historically, during the months of June and July of each halving year, Litecoin's price has seen a significant surge, reaching its local peak. This time was no different, as the price soared to $114.93 per LTC on July 3, just a day before Cowen's prescient tweet.

The phenomenon of LTC halving, which occurs every four years, is a highly anticipated event within the crypto community. It involves a 50% reduction in mining rewards, leading to potential supply scarcity and increasing demand.

Yin and yang

With Litecoin halving due to take place on Aug. 4, there are growing concerns that the current downward trend may persist. While it is theoretically plausible for LTC's price to get a temporary respite if market conditions favor it, predicting a break of the recent local peak appears unwise.

Related
Litecoin (LTC) Smashes Historic Milestone Ahead of Halving Event

If we try to look at the situation optimistically, believing that the glass is half full, then we can say that every such peak in the past was always beaten, and Litecoin's price grew after the halving. The important thing is just how long "after" is.

#Litecoin #Litecoin News #Litecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Here's Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Fell Below $30,000
07/18/2023 - 14:49
Here's Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Fell Below $30,000
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image New FCA Warning Targets Meme Coins Like PEPE, SHIB and DOGE
07/18/2023 - 14:34
New FCA Warning Targets Meme Coins Like PEPE, SHIB and DOGE
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image APE Rises on Listing News by Major South Korean Exchange, Trading Begins Today
07/18/2023 - 14:10
APE Rises on Listing News by Major South Korean Exchange, Trading Begins Today
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan