13% of Litecoin (LTC) Supply Unmoved in Years in Positive Twist for Network

Tue, 07/18/2023 - 10:29
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Significant Litecoin (LTC) supply unmoved in years as halving sparks optimism
13% of Litecoin (LTC) Supply Unmoved in Years in Positive Twist for Network
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In what serves as a positive sign for the Litecoin blockchain, a significant chunk of the LTC supply has not moved in years.

According to IntoTheBlock, 13% of the Litecoin (LTC) supply has not been moved in five years, which suggests long-term hodling.

In the latest IntoTheBlock data, the on-chain analytics firm highlights the percentage of supply of proof-of-work cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Litecoin, which have not moved in years.

In a note alongside the image it posted, IntoTheBlock stated that unmoved coins speak volumes about the long-term vision of crypto investors.

Just like Bitcoin, Litecoin has a fixed supply that is capped at 84 million LTC coins. The current circulating supply of Litecoin is 73,387,727 LTC, or 87.37% of its total supply.

Thirteen percent of LTC's total supply of 84 million has not moved in five years, if calculated, amounts to 10.92 million LTC, which remains significant.

Litecoin network fundamentals grow

Expectations are rising in advance of Litecoin's (LTC) third halving in its history, as is to be anticipated.

According to OKlink, the countdown to the Litecoin halving event, which will reduce mining rewards from 6.25 LTC to 3.125 LTC, is presently 15 days and 6 hours, with an anticipated date of Aug. 2. For this event, 8,807 blocks remain.

Related
Litecoin (LTC) Smashes Historic Milestone Ahead of Halving Event

This is reflected in the current boost for Litecoin network fundamentals. As previously reported, Litecoin processed its 170 millionth transaction, breaking a record for the network's transactions.

Per a new tweet from Litecoin's official Twitter account, the current Litecoin hashrate is 804.70 TH/s at block height 2,510,987 with a difficulty of 27,541,766.25.

#Litecoin News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image DOGE Creator Plans to Earn More Money on Twitter, Here's How
07/18/2023 - 09:36
DOGE Creator Plans to Earn More Money on Twitter, Here's How
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple and XRP Scam Bots Flood Twitter: Elon Musk Called to Intervene
07/18/2023 - 09:15
Ripple and XRP Scam Bots Flood Twitter: Elon Musk Called to Intervene
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Just Beat Bitcoin (BTC), Here's How
07/18/2023 - 08:57
XRP Just Beat Bitcoin (BTC), Here's How
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan