13% of Litecoin (LTC) Supply Unmoved in Years in Positive Twist for Network

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In what serves as a positive sign for the Litecoin blockchain, a significant chunk of the LTC supply has not moved in years.

According to IntoTheBlock, 13% of the Litecoin (LTC) supply has not been moved in five years, which suggests long-term hodling.

In the latest IntoTheBlock data, the on-chain analytics firm highlights the percentage of supply of proof-of-work cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Litecoin, which have not moved in years.

Unmoved coins speak volumes about the long-term vision of crypto investors. Our latest infographic explores this for #Bitcoin, #Litecoin, and #Dogecoin. Explore the data, understand the patterns👇 pic.twitter.com/29FRAM1Keq — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) July 17, 2023

In a note alongside the image it posted, IntoTheBlock stated that unmoved coins speak volumes about the long-term vision of crypto investors.

Just like Bitcoin, Litecoin has a fixed supply that is capped at 84 million LTC coins. The current circulating supply of Litecoin is 73,387,727 LTC, or 87.37% of its total supply.

Thirteen percent of LTC's total supply of 84 million has not moved in five years, if calculated, amounts to 10.92 million LTC, which remains significant.

Litecoin network fundamentals grow

Expectations are rising in advance of Litecoin's (LTC) third halving in its history, as is to be anticipated.

According to OKlink, the countdown to the Litecoin halving event, which will reduce mining rewards from 6.25 LTC to 3.125 LTC, is presently 15 days and 6 hours, with an anticipated date of Aug. 2. For this event, 8,807 blocks remain.

This is reflected in the current boost for Litecoin network fundamentals. As previously reported, Litecoin processed its 170 millionth transaction, breaking a record for the network's transactions.

Per a new tweet from Litecoin's official Twitter account, the current Litecoin hashrate is 804.70 TH/s at block height 2,510,987 with a difficulty of 27,541,766.25.