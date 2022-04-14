Litecoin (LTC) MimbleWimble Finally Ready for Activation: Developer

News
Thu, 04/14/2022 - 15:28
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Litecoin (LTC) is just a month away from becoming another privacy coin: here's why
Litecoin (LTC) MimbleWimble Finally Ready for Activation: Developer
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Veteran cryptocurrency Litecoin (LTC) is going to have its privacy advanced by MimbleWimble (MWEB), a protocol of by-default transaction obfuscation. The update has been in development for almost three years.

75% of LTC miners are ready to support MimbleWimble

According to the statement shared by Mr. David Burkett, an engineer who works on the implementation of MimbleWimble (MWEB) protocol into Litecoin (LTC), three out of four Litecoin (LTC) miners signal support for the upgrade activation.

As such, the blockchain can see the upgrade in "Active" status until the block height 2,265,984 is reached. As per the estimation of Mr. Burkett's followers, this may follow in 35 days.

Mr. Burkett has been working on this upgrade since November 2019. Should this process be ready by mid-May 2022, the implementation of MWEB will take 31 months.

Related
Litecoin’s Implementation of MimbleWimble: Details Disclosed by Dev

This much-anticipated release is set to allow Litecoin (LTC) users to have their transactional data obfuscated. As with mainstream privacy coins Monero and ZCash, all sensitive details of transfers will not be visible for third parties.

Litecoin Foundation, Antpool launch crypto R&D laboratory LTC Labs

Litecoin (LTC) creator Charlie Lee earlier announced that Antpool became the first mining pool to signal the support of MimbleWimble (MWEB).

Together with mining veterans Antpool, Litecoin Foundation launched crypto and blockchain research laboratory LTC Labs. The organization will incubate new products of the Litecoin (LTC) ecosystem.

According to the official statement, Antpool will support LTC Labs with 50% of its LTC mining pool proceedings.

#Litecoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ronin Network (RON) Hacker Moved $90 Million to Tornado; How Much Is on Exchanges?
04/14/2022 - 16:24
Ronin Network (RON) Hacker Moved $90 Million to Tornado; How Much Is on Exchanges?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image "The Big Short" Author Says Crypto Could Crash
04/14/2022 - 16:07
"The Big Short" Author Says Crypto Could Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC Could Rise 10x in Two Years, David Gokhshtein Sees SHIB Touching $0.001, Cardano Records $50 Million Inflow to DeFi: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/14/2022 - 16:05
BTC Could Rise 10x in Two Years, David Gokhshtein Sees SHIB Touching $0.001, Cardano Records $50 Million Inflow to DeFi: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina