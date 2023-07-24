Litecoin (LTC) Halving May Be Setup for Sell-off, Here's Why

Mon, 07/24/2023 - 09:33
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Litecoin investors may be planning coordinated sell-off as addresses on network are growing pre-halving
Litecoin (LTC) Halving May Be Setup for Sell-off, Here's Why
Cover image via pixabay.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

One of the most anticipated network events in the digital currency ecosystem today is the forthcoming Litecoin (LTC) halving, scheduled to take place in early August. Drawing on the hype that has accompanied the halving event over the past few months, on-chain analyst @Ali_Charts has hinted that the network event may turn out to give a different result than expected.

In the theory he presented, the halving event may be a "Sell the News" event. He noted that a growing number of new addresses are being created on the network, with more than 690,000 of these addresses created recently. Per his observation, a significant price correction is known to follow each time the number of new Litecoin addresses surpassed 350,000 in the last five years.

Related
Litecoin (LTC) Smashes Historic Milestone Ahead of Halving Event

Based on this reasoning, he believes Litecoin investors may be waiting for the right avenue to sell their bags following the projected price surge in LTC post-halving. 

In the past few weeks, many have predicted that Litecoin is set to record immense price growth as the deflation the halving will bring, coupled with the growing demand for the coin, will serve as a perfect basis for price growth in the mid- to long term.

Litecoin halving: A dual outcome event

The upcoming Litecoin halving can have a dual outcome with a probable sell-off or massive accumulation as users and investors duly price in the impact as time goes on.

The outcome of Litecoin halving after the event will help investors in the community build the right momentum toward that of Bitcoin, scheduled to take place next year in April.

Related
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Thinks Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Is Non-Event and Way Overrated

As a proof-of-work (PoW) protocol, both Litecoin and Bitcoin share the same fundamentals and, as such, what works for one might be a proper gauge of the ecosystem perception for the other.

#Litecoin
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image OpenAI CEO Unveils Game-Changing Cryptocurrency Today
07/24/2023 - 08:43
OpenAI CEO Unveils Game-Changing Cryptocurrency Today
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Rare Pattern That Might Push Price 20,000%: Analyst
07/24/2023 - 08:25
Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Rare Pattern That Might Push Price 20,000%: Analyst
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Pro-XRP Lawyer Rebukes Judge Torres' Critics
07/24/2023 - 06:01
Pro-XRP Lawyer Rebukes Judge Torres' Critics
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya