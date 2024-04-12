Advertisement
AD

    Litecoin (LTC) Achieves Historic Milestone With Millions of Holders

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Litecoin (LTC) breaks major milestone of five million long-term holders; does this solidify its significance on the cryptocurrency market?
    Fri, 12/04/2024 - 12:22
    Litecoin (LTC) Achieves Historic Milestone With Millions of Holders
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Litecoin (LTC) has reached a historic milestone, as reported by IntoTheBlock. The network now boasts over five million long-term holders, comprising an impressive 62.5% of all LTC addresses with a balance. This achievement marks a significant moment for the cryptocurrency, demonstrating its widespread adoption and long-term viability.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Is Litecoin (LTC) Becoming Crypto Pack Leader?

    The growth in long-term holders has been particularly notable in recent months. The number surged by 170,000 in just over a week at the end of February, signaling a strong trend toward holding LTC for extended periods. Additionally, the number of "Crusiers," who have held LTC for 1-12 12 months, stands at 2.54 million addresses and continues to grow steadily.

    Beyond these numbers, the profitability of holding LTC long-term is an intriguing aspect. On-chain data reveals that a substantial 67.67% of all LTC addresses are currently in profit. These addresses, totaling 5.43 million, hold a combined balance of 49.76 million LTC. 

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Conversely, 26.8% of LTC holders find themselves at a loss, comprising 2.15 million addresses with a combined balance of 20.6 million LTC. A smaller fraction, accounting for 5.53% of holders, are hovering around a breakeven point.

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) Gets Major Core Upgrade; Here's Implication

    The rise of Litecoin traces back to its inception in 2011 by Charlie Lee, a former Google engineer. Lee created LTC as a "lite" version of Bitcoin, aiming to improve upon some of Bitcoin's perceived limitations, such as transaction speed and scalability. With its faster block generation time and a different hashing algorithm (Scrypt), Litecoin quickly gained traction as a viable alternative to Bitcoin.

    #Litecoin #Litecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Ripple CTO Comments on Brad Garlinghouse's XRP Anti-Scam Video
    2024/04/12 12:18
    Ripple CTO Comments on Brad Garlinghouse's XRP Anti-Scam Video
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image SEC on Ropes: Ripple Top Lawyer Highlights Continuing Defeats
    2024/04/12 12:18
    SEC on Ropes: Ripple Top Lawyer Highlights Continuing Defeats
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ethereum ETF Idea Trashed by Max Keiser as SEC Keeps Silence
    2024/04/12 12:18
    Ethereum ETF Idea Trashed by Max Keiser as SEC Keeps Silence
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    CoinGames Builds World’s First Fully Decentralized Gambling Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Litecoin (LTC) Achieves Historic Milestone With Millions of Holders
    Ripple CTO Comments on Brad Garlinghouse's XRP Anti-Scam Video
    SEC on Ropes: Ripple Top Lawyer Highlights Continuing Defeats
    Show all