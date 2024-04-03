Advertisement
AD

    Is Litecoin (LTC) Becoming Crypto Pack Leader?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Unexpected comeback of Litecoin on market
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 9:09
    Is Litecoin (LTC) Becoming Crypto Pack Leader?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Litecoin has recently shown impressive performance, standing out from the rest of the altcoin group. In the last day alone, its price has jumped by 8.9%, a move supported by a significant rise in transaction volume over the past month. 

    Advertisement

    Moreover, there is an interesting shift in Litecoin's on-chain dynamics: the age of invested funds in LTC is decreasing, suggesting that large holders are becoming more active and putting more coins into circulation.

    LTCUSD
    LTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    As for the price performance of Litecoin, it is currently trading around $101.09. The resistance level to watch is near $118, a point where sellers previously stepped in and halted a price increase. If Litecoin can break past this resistance, we could see further upward momentum.

    Obviously, if the resistance holds still, the support level at $93.46 is crucial. This is a price where Litecoin has found strong demand in the past, suggesting that if it falls to this level, buyers may step in to push the price back up. A dip below this, however, and the next substantial support is down at $86.20.

    Related
    Ripple vs. SEC: Top Lawyer Spotlights Judge's Critique of Agency's Direction

    The fresh investment activity indicated by the younger dollar age suggests that there is renewed interest in Litecoin. This could be due to investors looking for established-yet-still-promising digital assets amid the crowded altcoin space. If Litecoin can sustain its current growth and break past key resistance levels, it could indeed be on its way to becoming a leader among its peers.

    While Litecoin's recent growth is promising, you should not get too crazy about it. While its indicators are positive, they are not guarantees of future performance. Follow LTC's price performance and various crucial metrics in order to avoid any unexpected price moves.

    #Litecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    2024/04/03 09:06
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Ethereum Developer Tim Beiko Reveals Major Ecosystem Challenge: Details
    2024/04/03 09:06
    Ethereum Developer Tim Beiko Reveals Major Ecosystem Challenge: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image 'Bitcoin Is King': Peter Brandt Unveils Epic New BTC Prediction
    2024/04/03 09:06
    'Bitcoin Is King': Peter Brandt Unveils Epic New BTC Prediction
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Avail Partners With dWallet Network To Introduce Native Bitcoin Rollups to Web3
    Learn about Restaking and Ethereum Infrastructure in Dubai
    Gaming & TECH Summit 2024: A Resounding Success and Unforgettable Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Is Litecoin (LTC) Becoming Crypto Pack Leader?
    Ethereum Developer Tim Beiko Reveals Major Ecosystem Challenge: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD