    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt's Solana (SOL) Prediction Ends up Extremely Successful

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Peter Brandt made extremely accurate prediction
    Fri, 20/09/2024 - 11:32
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt's Solana (SOL) Prediction Ends up Extremely Successful
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A bullish price prediction for Solana was recently shared by renowned trader Peter Brandt, who is well known for his accurate technical forecasts. Brandt stated that SOL was in close proximity to a crucial support area, and a breach of that support could result in a decline toward the $80 mark, but thanks to the strong support level, SOL bounced off.

    He showed a major rectangle formation on his chart, which usually indicates that there will be more declines if the lower boundary is crossed. For many on the market, Solana's future hinged on how well it performed at that point. Remarkably, Solana made a significant recovery following Brandt's prophecy. 

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    As the updated chart indicates, Solana recovered strongly and left the danger area that Brandt had identified. The asset broke significant resistance levels and surged higher, currently trading well above the crucial $130 mark. The initial pessimistic attitude toward Solana was refuted by the retrace. When the support zone was tested, traders and investors were bracing for the worst; however, SOL turned the tide, leading to a bullish move.

    Now that the 50-day moving average is providing support and the asset is rising toward significant resistance levels, it appears to be on a more stable trajectory. Despite the technical pattern suggesting a bearish outcome, Solana proved resilient and recovered, giving investors hope that the worst was possibly over.

    It seems like the asset has the potential to rise even higher now that Solana is back in the spotlight and technical indicators are giving off bullish signals. Thanks to Solana's impressive comeback, the initial prediction of a sharp decline to $80 is no longer possible. It will be interesting to observe how SOL handles this crucial stage over the next few weeks.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

