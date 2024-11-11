    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Uncovers Major Bitcoin Buy Signal

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Trading legend Peter Brandt hints at 300% Bitcoin rally in new price prediction
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 16:15
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Uncovers Major Bitcoin Buy Signal
    Peter Brandt, expert trader and renowned technical analysis guru, recently provided a fresh new outlook on the price action of Bitcoin (BTC). Over the past weekend, thanks to the fact that the cryptocurrency market literally never sleeps, the price of the major cryptocurrency soared by over 5.1%, going all the way from $75,714 to $81,500 per BTC

    While Bitcoin was tearing all-time high after an all-time high, many left sidelines, seeking answers as to what to expect next. That is when Brandt arrived with his insightful perspective on Bitcoin

    In a chart attached to the caption "Major buy signal over the weekend in Bitcoin," the trader displayed what he believes is an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern, which was forming back at the end of 2020. 

    If this pattern is indeed what it looks like, Brandt's analysis suggests that Bitcoin could be positioned for a significant gain, with potential growth of over 300% from the recent low point of the 2022 bear market. 

    With this calculation, the chart hints that Bitcoin's next major price level may be above $200,000, a target that aligns with the historical gains seen in previous bullish cycles. This figure resonates with many Bitcoin enthusiasts, like Max Keiser, who have long speculated on the cryptocurrency’s potential to reach such levels during a full bull market phase.

