Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Important Bullish XRP Pattern

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Skilled commodity trader hints that XRP may surge on the bullish pattern that is forming on chart
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 14:13
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Important Bullish XRP Pattern
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Savvy chartist Peter L. Brandt who has been in trading since 1975, has published a tweet to share that he had spotted a bullish pattern “Half Mast Flag” on an XRP/USD chart.

    Brandt reveals bullish XRP pattern

    Peter Brandt tweeted that the XRP/USD pair seems currently to be forming a Half Mast Flag. If this is true and this pattern completes, he says, then “distance to upside should equal advance into tip of flag” as in regularly happens when this pattern plays out. “Half Mast Flag” implies that an asset’s price first drops significantly before going up, but not necessarily so.

    Many commentators agreed with Brandt about XRP being on the verge of a breakout if it completes this pattern. Some assumed that the price may go way beyond $3 per XRP.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, a crypto analyst Ali Martinez has also published a tweet, saying that XRP has been consolidating within a “Bull Flag” pattern. He believes that as soon as the fourth largest cryptocurrency XRP breaks above the $2.60 resistance, it may head off towards the $4 level.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Important Bullish XRP Pattern
    Mammoth $2.51 Billion in Bitcoin in Past 20 Hours — What's Going On?
    Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin May Reach $200,000 in 2025
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Earns Praise from Cardano Founder

    Related
    69,300,000 XRP Hits Binance, Here’s What’s Happening
    Tue, 12/17/2024 - 09:40
    69,300,000 XRP Hits Binance, Here’s What’s Happening
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    69 million XRP deposit goes to Binance

    As covered by U.Today earlier, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance had witnessed a large deposit of 69,300,000 XRP entering one of its wallets from an unknown blockchain address. That crypto deposit was equal to $175,875,867.

    Details revealed by the Bithomp analytics platform focused on XRP says that the anonymous wallet was linked to Binance.

    Besides, before that transaction, Whale Alert had spotted two massive transfers of 800,000,000 XRP and 120,000,000 XRP leaving Binance. Those XRP lumps constituted the equivalent of $1.92 billion in fiat. Still, the withdrawals were also sent to wallets related to Binance, according to the same XRP-focused source.

    Cardano founder praises RLUSD

    In a recent X post, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson stated that “RLUSD is awesome.” In response to a request from a Cardano enthusiast if Cardano can get RLUSD, Hoskinson said: “Working on it.”

    Today, on December 17, is the date of the official launch of the Ripple USD stablecoin announced by the company earlier this week. In preparation for that and after receiving official approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services advisory board, the Ripple Treasury has minted almost $66 million in RLUSD.

    #Peter Brandt #XRP #RLUSD #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 14:12
    1.5 Billion XRP Drop: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 17, 2024 - 13:27
    SHIB Price Prediction for December 17
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    LBank's Advanced Security System Prevents $1.2B User Losses in 2024
    Step into Future of Gambling with Gateway2Fortune: Where Innovation Meets Excitement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Important Bullish XRP Pattern
    1.5 Billion XRP Drop: What's Happening?
    SHIB Price Prediction for December 17
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD