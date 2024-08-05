Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Crucial Bitcoin Price Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell by almost 12% today, triggering massive liquidations worth over $1 billion. Explanations range from jump trading selling to an impending recession in the U.S. economy. Whatever the real reasons for such a collapse, the market is clearly being driven by extreme fear, uncertainty and doubt at the moment.

Advertisement

What is certain, however, is the question of what's next. To answer that question, Peter Brandt, a legendary trader who has been in the market since the 1970s, has issued a new Bitcoin price update. However, the outlook is based on a comparison between BTC and gold.

As many may know, cryptocurrencies are now perceived by many as a store of value, even dubbed Gold 2.0. Thus, Brandt reports that at current levels, Bitcoin could fall significantly against gold, by 39%, without undermining its long-term bullish outlook against gold.

I have continually been harassed for this interpretation. I continue to believe it is a possibility -- I deal in possibilities, not probabilities and NEVER certainties $BTC $GC_F

Do I have your attention yet????? pic.twitter.com/tYIFQJZlgN — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 5, 2024

Meanwhile, the long-term chart shows that the cryptocurrency could rise by more than 477%, highlighting its potential for significant upside.

Bitcoin v. Gold

Many investors say you should hold both gold and Bitcoin as part of a diversified portfolio. Relying on just one asset is risky, like chasing fool's gold, according to the trader. This shows why it is important to have a balanced investment strategy, where both gold and Bitcoin can play complementary roles.

"I believe in owning both gold and Bitcoin," Brandt himself concludes.