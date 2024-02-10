Advertisement
AD

Legendary Trader John Bollinger Teases Bitcoin Trend to Watch

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
John Bollinger sees further upshoot for Bitcoin price as market sentiment turns bullish
Sat, 10/02/2024 - 15:04
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Teases Bitcoin Trend to Watch
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The recent bullish surge in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has placed it on the radar of many market experts who believe this might be the start of something big. One of the experts who have weighed in on the ongoing bullish trends is legendary Bitcoin trader John Bollinger. He took to his official X account to share a chart of BTCUSD, noting that the premier crypto is trailing the upper ends of the Bollinger Bands (BB).

Advertisement

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Epic Resurgence, Will Price Retest $50K This Month?

John Bollinger maintained that the surge toward the upper end of the Bollinger Bands might be sustained for a while. He, however, foresees a divergence much later, underscoring how the price of Bitcoin might negatively correct after the current euphoria ends.

Bitcoin is currently changing hands for $47,213.46, down by 0.77% in the past 24 hours. Overall, the coin has maintained a positive showing in the year-to-date (YTD) period during which it has jumped by more than 11%. The primary target for Bitcoin now hinges on its highest price level for this year pegged at $48,969.37.

Many internal and external factors keep acting on the price of the coin, and the resilience it has shown thus far implies more uptrend might be ahead.

Bitcoin price expectations

Over the past few months, experts like John Bollinger have always maintained an optimistic price expectation for the coin. Many bullish price targets have also been issued with Samson Mow, the CEO of the Jan3 investment vehicle, projecting a ride to $1 million.

Related
Important Bitcoin Statement Made by Crypto Capital Venture CEO Ahead of Halving

The thesis behind this massive forecast rests on two key events in the ecosystem — the spot Bitcoin ETF products and the next Bitcoin halving. These two events are poised to boost the attractiveness of BTC through intense accumulation and reduced emissions of block rewards to miners.

With these fundamentals, a supply crunch is imminent, which, when merged with higher demands, will push the price of the asset to unimaginable heights.

#John Bollinger #Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image XRP Whale Shifts Millions of XRP Tokens to Binance, Here's Why
2024/02/10 15:01
XRP Whale Shifts Millions of XRP Tokens to Binance, Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Prediction for February 10
2024/02/10 15:01
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Prediction for February 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Coinbase Announces New Delisting: Details
2024/02/10 15:01
Coinbase Announces New Delisting: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Aptos Ecosystem Summit Marks Historic Global Gathering for Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
Blockchain Futurist Conference this August 13-14, 2024 to Showcase the Future of Bitcoin, Web3, and Cryptocurrency in Toronto, Canada
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Legendary Trader John Bollinger Teases Bitcoin Trend to Watch
XRP Whale Shifts Millions of XRP Tokens to Binance, Here's Why
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Prediction for February 10
Show all