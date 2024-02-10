Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Epic Resurgence, Will Price Retest $50K This Month?

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Bitcoin is in recovery mode but with major high in view
Sat, 10/02/2024 - 10:10
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is on a massive resurgence course as its price is inching closer to its highest level for the year after a bullish trigger recorded this week. According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s price is currently changing hands for $47,219.60, up by 1.70% in the past 24 hours. The current outlook has shifted the overall year-to-date (YTD) gains to 11.1%.

Bitcoin started the year on a good footing with the launch of spot Bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) products. The emergence of this product has caused a paradigm shift in the market overall as institutional investors are now gradually weighing their options on the best way to gain exposure to the asset class.

The spot Bitcoin ETF issuers have gained good traction thus far with BlackRock’s volume hitting north of $4 billion in the first month, creating a historic record of all ETFs in history. With Gold ETF hitting the $10 billion benchmark in about a year, spot Bitcoin ETFs are on track to break this record soon.

This sentiment is driving an impressive price rally in Bitcoin, and expectations abound that this current run might push the coin to the $50,000 level this month.

Historically bullish February

Judging by Bitcoin’s price history, February has always turned out to be a bullish month for the coin, and should history repeat itself, chances are the coin could print average growth of 14% to end this month. This will comfortably shoot the price of the asset to the $50,000 range and possibly hit new levels.

The Bitcoin halving sentiment is already also playing out with the impact complementing those coming from spot Bitcoin ETF growth. Overall, Bitcoin is on track to sustain its current growth trends with more upside underway in the near future.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

