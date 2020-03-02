Ledger Nano Adds SOLO Support After New Partnership with Sologenic

CoinField spreads the word about a new partnership of Sologenic – it has partnered with Ledger wallet and will be using XRP Toolkit developed by XRPL Labs

CoinField has shared a press release with U.Today, which spreads the word about new partnerships made by Sologenic just recently.

Now, this blockchain company will be working with the XRP Toolkit (produced by XRPL Labs), cooperating with XUMM and its coin SOLO will be supported by the Ledger Nano and Trezor wallets. These crypto heavyweights are expected to increase the adoption of the coin.

SOLO to use XRP Toolkit

The main goal of Sologenic is to bring together cryptocurrencies and assets of the legacy system – ETFs, precious metals, stocks, etc. It has recently struck a partnership with XUMM to implement it on its SOLO Wallet and use it for tracking transactions, as well as letting its clients access banking services.

Sologenic will also implement XRP Toolkit, which is a web interface that allows working with the XRP ledger.

Ledger Nano and Trezor

The press release also states that now SOLO will be added by a top crypto wallet Ledger Nano. The company will be also working with Trezor – a demo video has been recently tweeted by Bob Ras, the co-founder of Sologenic.