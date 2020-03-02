Back

Ledger Nano Adds SOLO Support After New Partnership with Sologenic

📰 News
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 16:16
  Yuri Molchan
    Yuri Molchan

    CoinField spreads the word about a new partnership of Sologenic – it has partnered with Ledger wallet and will be using XRP Toolkit developed by XRPL Labs

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

CoinField has shared a press release with U.Today, which spreads the word about new partnerships made by Sologenic just recently.

Now, this blockchain company will be working with the XRP Toolkit (produced by XRPL Labs), cooperating with XUMM and its coin SOLO will be supported by the Ledger Nano and Trezor wallets. These crypto heavyweights are expected to increase the adoption of the coin.

SOLO to use XRP Toolkit

The main goal of Sologenic is to bring together cryptocurrencies and assets of the legacy system – ETFs, precious metals, stocks, etc. It has recently struck a partnership with XUMM to implement it on its SOLO Wallet and use it for tracking transactions, as well as letting its clients access banking services.

Sologenic will also implement XRP Toolkit, which is a web interface that allows working with the XRP ledger.

Must Read
Ripple Strikes Partnership with Major UAE Bank - READ MORE

Ledger Nano and Trezor

The press release also states that now SOLO will be added by a top crypto wallet Ledger Nano. The company will be also working with Trezor – a demo video has been recently tweeted by Bob Ras, the co-founder of Sologenic.

#Cryptocurrency Wallet #Ledger News #Ripple News
About the author

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Who Used Apple Gift Cards to Launder Crypto Indicted by U.S.

📰 News
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 19:02
  Alex Dovbnya
    Alex Dovbnya

    The U.S. charges two Chinese nationals who were linked to North Korea's Lazarus Group with laundering crypto via Apple gift cards  

Cover image via u.today
Contents

Two Chinese cryptocurrency criminals, Li Jiadong and Tian Yinyin, were charged by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Their indictment marks the strongest attempt of the Trump administration to curb cryptocurrency crime in North Korea. 

“The United States will continue to protect the global financial system by holding accountable those who help North Korea engage in cyber-crime,” said Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Must Read
Here’s How Much Bitcoin North Korea Amassed After Hacking Asian Cryptocurrency Exchanges - READ MORE

Laundering crypto with Apple gift cards    

Jiadong and Yinyin were trained to attack financial institutions as part of North Korea's Lazarus Group. The two alone were able to steal more than $100 mln by hacking two cryptocurrency exchanges.  

In total, Lazarus Group was able to steal $250 mln in 2018 by trickling one of the exchange's employees into downloading DPRK-attributed malware.  

Notably, Tian used Apple iTunes gift cards to transfer some of their ill-gotten coins.

Must Read
From Denuclearization to Decentralization: International Blockchain Conference in North Korea Scheduled For October - READ MORE

North Korea's secret power 

According to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury, crypto heists remains the main revenue source for the regime.     

As reported by U.Today, North Korean hackers target plenty of regions with Southeast Asia being its main target.

Despite the U.S. and countries publicly condemning its actions, the Hermit Kingdom continues to deny its involvement in the hacks and accuses the West of trying to tarnish its reputation. 

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Crime #North Korea
About the author

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

