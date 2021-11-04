lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

KuCoin and Blocktopia to Build Novel Metaverse: What Is Meta Office?

News
Thu, 11/04/2021 - 10:05
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Top-notch cryptocurrency exchange is ready to explode onto metaverse segment with Blocktopia partnership
KuCoin and Blocktopia to Build Novel Metaverse: What Is Meta Office?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Heavyweight centralized crypto exchange KuCoin introduces its integral metaverse initiative, Meta Office. A new ecosystem of products will be rolled out in collaboration with Blocktopia.

KuCoin expands its bet on metaverses: Introducing Meta Office

According to the official announcement by Kucoin, a top-tier cryptocurrencies ecosystem, it has accomplished a crucial milestone in its "Metaverse plan."

In strategic partnership with Blocktopia, one of the leading metaverse-centric products of the crypto segment, KuCoin opens its first virtual office, i.e., Meta Office.

This virtual cyberpunk-themed skyscraper combines cutting-edge experiences in VR/AR entertainment, a large screen with KuCoin & Bloktopia Metaverse videos.

Also, its enthusiasts will be able to interact with each other through instant voice and chat communication mechanisms.

Metaverses are on fire

KuCoin representatives stressed that Bloktopia was chosen as a partner due to its"visually stunning" interfaces and world-class user experience.

Its ecosystem allows every crypto enthusiast to earn revenue, play games, interact with friends and so on.

As covered by U.Today previously, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided to change the name of his product to "Meta" to emphasize its evolution into a metaverse.

Related
Facebook Reveals Its New Name. Crypto Community Reacts

The global crypto community met this news with excitement: the core native assets of Decentraland (MANA) and Sandbox (SAND) products rocketed on Zuck's announcements.

#Kucoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Whales Shovel $1.8 Billion in Ether After Coin Hits New All-Time High
11/04/2021 - 11:41
Whales Shovel $1.8 Billion in Ether After Coin Hits New All-Time High
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Grayscale Bitcoin Fund to Be Possibly Converted to ETF On December 24
11/04/2021 - 10:42
Grayscale Bitcoin Fund to Be Possibly Converted to ETF On December 24
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana Shows More Than 15,000% Spike Year-to-Date: Messari Data
11/04/2021 - 10:25
Solana Shows More Than 15,000% Spike Year-to-Date: Messari Data
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan