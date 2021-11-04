KuCoin and Blocktopia to Build Novel Metaverse: What Is Meta Office?

Top-notch cryptocurrency exchange is ready to explode onto metaverse segment with Blocktopia partnership

Heavyweight centralized crypto exchange KuCoin introduces its integral metaverse initiative, Meta Office. A new ecosystem of products will be rolled out in collaboration with Blocktopia.

KuCoin expands its bet on metaverses: Introducing Meta Office

According to the official announcement by Kucoin, a top-tier cryptocurrencies ecosystem, it has accomplished a crucial milestone in its "Metaverse plan."

We are delighted to announce our new #Virtual home in Bloktopia!



We have set up a #KuCoin Meta Office within @bloktopia



Look forward to seeing you in the #Metaverse 🙌



Learn more: https://t.co/3iNOuO1vVc pic.twitter.com/XLCKCGKJnW November 2, 2021

In strategic partnership with Blocktopia, one of the leading metaverse-centric products of the crypto segment, KuCoin opens its first virtual office, i.e., Meta Office.

This virtual cyberpunk-themed skyscraper combines cutting-edge experiences in VR/AR entertainment, a large screen with KuCoin & Bloktopia Metaverse videos.

Also, its enthusiasts will be able to interact with each other through instant voice and chat communication mechanisms.

Metaverses are on fire

KuCoin representatives stressed that Bloktopia was chosen as a partner due to its"visually stunning" interfaces and world-class user experience.

Its ecosystem allows every crypto enthusiast to earn revenue, play games, interact with friends and so on.

As covered by U.Today previously, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided to change the name of his product to "Meta" to emphasize its evolution into a metaverse.

The global crypto community met this news with excitement: the core native assets of Decentraland (MANA) and Sandbox (SAND) products rocketed on Zuck's announcements.