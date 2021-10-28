Facebook Reveals Its New Name. Crypto Community Reacts

The cryptocurrency community is already busy discussing Facebook's new name

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that the company had changed its name to "Meta" after presenting his metaverse vision earlier today.



Meta's shares will now trade under the MVRS ticker.



Twitter CEO and Bitcoin proponent Jack Dorsey took a dig at the archrival, saying that the name is "self-referential."

meta: referring to itself or to the conventions of its genre; self-referential. — jack⚡️ (@jack) October 28, 2021

Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert used the announcement as an opportunity to promote the Decentraland virtual reality that is powered by the MANA token.

VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs predicts that Meta will eventually meet Bitcoin.

🚨 Wow big live news! Mark Zuckerberg just announced #Meta... a whole new brand for @Facebook. Facebook is now "metaverse first"! It's pretty impressive tech and commitment from the largest social network. At some point, Meta will meet #Bitcoin. That's my prediction. :) pic.twitter.com/NKb9KQQtEX — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) October 28, 2021

Rumors about Facebook adopting the largest cryptocurrency started swirling in April. In May, Zuckerberg made a post about naming his goat "Bitcoin."



Facebook's social media platform won't change its name.