Facebook Reveals Its New Name. Crypto Community Reacts

Thu, 10/28/2021 - 18:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The cryptocurrency community is already busy discussing Facebook's new name
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that the company had changed its name to "Meta" after presenting his metaverse vision earlier today. 

Meta's shares will now trade under the MVRS ticker.

Twitter CEO and Bitcoin proponent Jack Dorsey took a dig at the archrival, saying that the name is "self-referential."

woj
woj

Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert used the announcement as an opportunity to promote the Decentraland virtual reality that is powered by the MANA token. 

VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs predicts that Meta will eventually meet Bitcoin. 

Rumors about Facebook adopting the largest cryptocurrency started swirling in April. In May, Zuckerberg made a post about naming his goat "Bitcoin."   

Facebook's social media platform won't change its name. 

article image
Alex Dovbnya

