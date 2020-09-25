Klever Update 4.0.6 Goes Live with LTC, DOGE, DASH with Wrapped BTC and Fiat On-Ramps Added

Fri, 09/25/2020 - 14:37
Yuri Molchan
Klever platform has launched its Update 4.0.6 and added support for LTC, DOGE, DGB, DASH, new design of its browser home page and other innovations
A press release shared with U.Today states that Klever.io has rolled out its biggest upgrade so far, adding support for new blockchains and new wrapped KBTC and KETH. It will soon launch the updated app on Android and iOS.

Klever supports four new blockchains

According to the press release, Klever has added support for several blockchains: Litecoin (LTC), DigiByte (DGB), DASH and DOGE.

Aside from that, the Klever team has developed a wrapped stablecoin based on Bitcoin (KBTC) and Ethereum (KETH).

These coins are based on Tron's TRC10 standard, so all transactions with them will be made on Tron with zero fees.

Other crucial innovations on Klever.io

The aforementioned 4.0.6 upgrade has brought other new features and offers to Klever users.

In particular, they can now conduct USDT swaps from and to ERC20 on Ethereum and to USDT-Tron.

A recent collaboration between Klever and Transak has made it possible for Klever users to enjoy fiat on-ramps and buy more than 300 crypto coins directly with traditional fiat currencies.

They can do that by topping their balances with credit card payments and via bank transfers.

One more important innovation for Klever that the upgrade has brought is a brand new design of the browser's home page.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

