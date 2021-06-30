Klever Exchange (KLV) Goes Live

Crypto exchange platform by Klever app is released in Google Play, iOS release is right around the corner

Klever Exchange, a newly launched crypto trading and exchange platform by Klever.io, announced its debut for mobile Android devices.

Klever Exchange approaches launch on mobile devices

According to the press release shared with U.Today, the Klever Exchange application is finally available on Google Play. As a result, Klever Exchange trading instruments will be available for all Android devices, with iOS being launched July 30.

#KLV was born as a wallet token$KLV then became a swap token$KLV then became a staking token$KLV then became a mine-burn token



On June 30, $KLV will become an exchange token for #KleverExchange



In Q4, $KLV will become a blockchain coin with #Klever Blockchain launch.#BUILD — Misha Lederman (@mishalederman) June 27, 2021

Klever (KLV) team emphasizes that the new application will be suitable for users with minimum experience in trading and cryptocurrencies. Experienced traders, meanwhile, will be excited by market-leading speed and state of the art security.

The most sophisticated traders will enjoy extremely low fees and powerful market making opportunities. As a result, all users of the new mobile application will receive a secure, reliable and fast trading tool.

Peak throughput of the new mobile application is estimated at 3 million transactions per second which is unparalleled for the segment of centralized crypto-to-crypto exchanges (CEXs).

Klever team stresses the paramount importance of this release for the entire Klever metaverse:

The launch of Klever Exchange will be a game changer for the entire ecosystem and the KLV token, which will be playing a central role in not just the exchange, but all products and platforms in the Klever world of apps.

KLV becomes exchange token

The iOS-based version of Klever Exchange will go live in July while the web version is set to launch on August 30.

As covered by U.Today previously, Klever Exchange (KLV) utilized revolutionary Software Architecture based on Microservices as a backbone of its software design.

That said, for the first time in its history, KLV, a core native asset of the Klever ecosystem, becomes an exchange utility token. In its new and expanded status, it will power all instruments of Klever Exchange.

Namely, KLV will be the first assets to be added in trading pairs with every new asset that is going to be listed on Klever Exchange.

Also, all Klever Exchange fees (trading fees, exchange fees, swap fees and withdrawal fees) will be charged in KLV only.

KLV liquidity pools will be launched to empower its holders in the coming period.

Overall, this is a major milestone and accomplishment for the Klever team and the entire Klever ecosystem, as KLV becomes an exchange utility token on one of the most impressive and possibly fastest trading platforms on the entire crypto market.