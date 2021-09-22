Kim Kardashian’s “Ethereum Max” Ad Was Seen by Third of Crypto Owners

Kim Kardashian might have pulled off the biggest cryptocurrency-related promotional campaign ever for a sketchy ERC-20 token called “Ethereum Max”

According to a recent poll by Morning Consult, roughly every third cryptocurrency holder saw Kim Kardashian’s infamous Instagram ad promoting “Ethereum Max.”

Image by morningconsult.com

The billionaire socialite shared a story about the dubious cryptocurrency to hundreds of millions of followers in mid-June.



In her ad, she claimed that she had heard about the token from her “friend.”



The sketchy cryptocurrency has no white paper and lacks practically any developer activity.



Earlier this month, Financial Conduct Authority Chairman Charles Randell slammed Kardashian for using her enormous audience reach in order to promote the “speculative digital token.”

But social media influencers are routinely paid by scammers to help them pump and dump new tokens on the back of pure speculation. Some influencers promote coins that turn out simply not to exist at all.