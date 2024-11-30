'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin Will Soon Break $100,000'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki, investor and VC capitalist, also widely known as the author of the best-selling book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” expects Bitcoin to finally break above the $100,000 resistance soon and shares his take on what aftermath it will have for average investors.

"Bitcoin will soon break $100,000," here's what happens then

Kiyosaki published a lengthy X post, in which he reminded the community once again that he owns three safe-haven assets: gold, silver and Bitcoin, and he keeps buying them. He believes that those who are saving fiat currencies will eventually become poorer because “cash is trash” he said, quoting his aforesaid book.

Therefore, Kiyosaki says: “The rich will get richer” since he expects Bitcoin to break $100,000 soon. What will happen to the poor and the middle class then? The financial guru says that once BTC soars above $100,000, “It will be almost impossible for the poor and middle class to catch up.”

Advertisement

According to Kiyosaki, as soon as the price surge occurs, Bitcoin will be affordable only to ultra-rich entities: “corporations, banks, and sovereign wealth funds.”

He tweeted that before Bitcoin has left $100,000 behind, FOMO (fear of missing out) is good. “Don’t let the rich get richer…without you,” Kiyosaki urged his followers.

However, in the comments many followers disagreed with the financial expert, saying they believe that Bitcoin will “continue to help the poor, even at a price of 1 million and beyond” and “The Bitcoin price is fractionable and available for purchase by ALL.”

Bitcoin to $500,000: Kiyosaki

Earlier this week, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” revealed, after he consulted AI, that in 2025 Bitcoin would skyrocket as high as $500,000. He had already voiced similar predictions earlier, saying that by 2030 he expects BTC to trade at $1 million.

Kiyosaki said this would be highly likely thanks to the effect AI will have on financial markets, citing a book by another author called “Money GPT” that Kiyosaki claimed was only about to be published.

As for buying and saving Bitcoin, Kiyosaki recently admitted that he has been following Michael Saylor’s “tactical Bitcoin investment plan” but on a much smaller financial scale.

On Friday, Bitcoin peaked at $98,745 and then went down by almost 2% overnight, now changing hands at $96,880.