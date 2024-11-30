Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin Will Soon Break $100,000'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Renowned financial guru Kiyosaki shares his take on how Bitcoin breaking $100,000 will impact market
    Sat, 30/11/2024 - 8:00
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin Will Soon Break $100,000'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, investor and VC capitalist, also widely known as the author of the best-selling book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” expects Bitcoin to finally break above the $100,000 resistance soon and shares his take on what aftermath it will have for average investors.

    "Bitcoin will soon break $100,000," here's what happens then

    Kiyosaki published a lengthy X post, in which he reminded the community once again that he owns three safe-haven assets: gold, silver and Bitcoin, and he keeps buying them. He believes that those who are saving fiat currencies will eventually become poorer because “cash is trash” he said, quoting his aforesaid book.

    Therefore, Kiyosaki says: “The rich will get richer” since he expects Bitcoin to break $100,000 soon. What will happen to the poor and the middle class then? The financial guru says that once BTC soars above $100,000, “It will be almost impossible for the poor and middle class to catch up.”

    Advertisement

    According to Kiyosaki, as soon as the price surge occurs, Bitcoin will be affordable only to ultra-rich entities: “corporations, banks, and sovereign wealth funds.”

    He tweeted that before Bitcoin has left $100,000 behind, FOMO (fear of missing out) is good. “Don’t let the rich get richer…without you,” Kiyosaki urged his followers.

    However, in the comments many followers disagreed with the financial expert, saying they believe that Bitcoin will “continue to help the poor, even at a price of 1 million and beyond” and “The Bitcoin price is fractionable and available for purchase by ALL.”

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: ‘I Save Bitcoin’
    Fri, 11/29/2024 - 09:39
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: ‘I Save Bitcoin’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin to $500,000: Kiyosaki

    Earlier this week, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” revealed, after he consulted AI, that in 2025 Bitcoin would skyrocket as high as $500,000. He had already voiced similar predictions earlier, saying that by 2030 he expects BTC to trade at $1 million.

    Kiyosaki said this would be highly likely thanks to the effect AI will have on financial markets, citing a book by another author called “Money GPT” that Kiyosaki claimed was only about to be published.

    As for buying and saving Bitcoin, Kiyosaki recently admitted that he has been following Michael Saylor’s “tactical Bitcoin investment plan” but on a much smaller financial scale.

    On Friday, Bitcoin peaked at $98,745 and then went down by almost 2% overnight, now changing hands at $96,880.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 30, 2024 - 0:01
    20% XRP Surge Hints at $2, Bitcoin (BTC) Does Something We Didn't Want, Crucial Pepe (PEPE) Move Incoming, Here's When
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 19:49
    Roubini Not Sold on Crypto Despite Record-Breaking Rally
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin Will Soon Break $100,000'
    20% XRP Surge Hints at $2, Bitcoin (BTC) Does Something We Didn't Want, Crucial Pepe (PEPE) Move Incoming, Here's When
    Roubini Not Sold on Crypto Despite Record-Breaking Rally
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD