Dogecoin Founder Wants DOGE to Surpass IBM

Billy Markus, who created the original meme-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer, has issued an ironic post about DOGE, voicing how high he would like the coin’s price to go.

Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, also commented on Dogecoin’s recent price movements.

Shibetoshi wants DOGE to exceed IBM in market cap size

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, known for his typical sarcastic and jesting manner of tweeting, published a post on the X platform, saying that he wants Dogecoin to reach a market capitalization of $210.27 billion and even surpass it.

This way, Dogecoin would become bigger than IBM in terms of valuation. This would be good, Markus continues, since it would be worth more than any place he has ever worked at. This “would be funny,” he concluded with dark irony. Markus has frequently stated in his tweets that he prefers to stay away from any active participation in the cryptocurrency space and just remain an observer.

He does not plan to create either any new cryptocurrency or a meme crypto, he said many times. Therefore, Dogecoin remains his only brainchild operating in the crypto space these days and it is on the top-10 list, largely thanks to Elon Musk’s support and the current growing trend for memes on the internet.

i want dogecoin to be worth over 210.27 billion



the reason is that then it would be worth more than IBM, thus it would be worth more than any place i've ever worked at, which would be funny — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 29, 2024

However, an X user asked Markus if that big a market capitalization level would be sustainable at the current inflation rate. To keep that level up, the user said that it would take “around $7b in new doge created a year.”

Shibetoshi Nakamoto responded with a GIF, saying “Who knows?!”

Dogecoin strives to break above $0.43

On Friday, the iconic meme cryptocurrency staged growth of 8.78%, going up from $0.4006 to $0.447. That move was followed by a decline of 4.26% and then again DOGE attempted to test the $0.4350 price level.

The Dogecoin co-founder issued tweets to comment on those price movements, saying: “dogecoin doing more dogecoin things.” As of this writing, DOGE is trading at $0.4380.