Robinhood Lists Solana Star Meme Coin Bonk, Price Soars 19%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official listing of BONK on Robinhood C

Advertisement

rypto in select European Union jurisdictions has ignited excitement in the community and among traders in the region.

Market responds positively to BONK

The update, made via the official Robinhood Crypto EU X handle, is a major milestone for BONK as it joins a prestigious lineup of cryptocurrencies available for trading on the platform.

Following the announcement, the market price of BONK rose by a significant 19% as investors indicated interest. Analysts say this is consistent with BONK's recent performance, when it surpassed PEPE in market capitalization. This was despite PEPE's impressive 184.9% increase over the past week as its market cap of $1.34 billion fell short of BONK's $1.4 billion, marking a remarkable 90.5% surge for BONK during the same period.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bonk has seen a steady bullish run. This is similar to its recent performance, which witnessed a remarkable 10% increase in value within a 24-hour window last month. This surge was closely linked to Solana's (SOL) rebound from its recent market challenges.

Robinhood Crypto Expanding Platform

Robinhood, the online trading platform has recorded a profit of $30 million, equivalent to three cents per share as of January figures. This milestone marked its most rapid growth month since early 2021, with roughly $4 billion in crypto deposits in January alone.

Robinhood has been actively gaining ground in seizing market share from conventional brokerage giants.

With the new listing of BONK, a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain, traders can now buy, sell and trade BONK 24/7, offering them greater flexibility and accessibility in managing their crypto portfolios.

Robinhood Crypto also listed over 30 other crypto assets that are available on its platform. The addition of BONK places it among the elite cryptocurrencies available on Robinhood Crypto, including popular assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and many others.

Looking ahead, Robinhood Crypto has expressed its intention to add more cryptocurrencies to its platform, further expanding the options available to traders and investors.