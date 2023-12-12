Advertisement
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Under Pressure

Alex Dovbnya
Miner sell-offs contribute to bearish pressure ahead of a critical rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 18:43
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Under Pressure
The Bitcoin price has experienced a downward pressure, trading at $41,183 at press time. This decline marks a second consecutive day of losses for the world's premier digital currency. 

However, the flagship cryptocurrency continues to hold the make-it-or-break-it $40,000 level despite persistent selling activity from miners.   

Data analyzed from recent Bitcoin miner activity indicates a persistent selling trend, with the net position change of miners demonstrating a notable increase in sell volumes. 

This trend, which is highlighted by a series of red bars in the latest Glassnode chart, shows that miners are divesting their Bitcoin holdings at an accelerated rate. 

The reasons for this surge in sales may range from operational cost coverage to a strategic response to market conditions or expectations of future price movements. 

Such miner behavior is closely monitored by investors as it can significantly influence Bitcoin's market liquidity and price stability.

For now, financial markets remain on a knife-edge as investors weigh the potential impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision.

There might be a lift in investor sentiment if the Fed signals a continuation of its current monetary policy stance.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

