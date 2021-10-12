Kawaii Islands NFT Game Shares the Details of its IDO

Kawaii Islands ready for IDO on Polkastarter and TGE on PancakeSwap

Kawaii Islands, a next-gen GameFi protocol, is going to kick off its initial decentralized exchange offering on mainstream launchpad platform Polkastarter.

Kawaii Islands launches next round of funding for retail investors

According to the official announcement shared by Kawaii Islands, it is making its KWT token available on the Polkastarter platform at 1:00 p.m. UTC on Oct. 12, 2021.

On the same day, its “token generation event” (TGE) moment will take place on leading BSC-based decentralized exchange PancakeSwap (CAKE).

As per the project’s roadmap, KWT is available at a listing price of $0.03. Therefore, its IDO hard cap is $250,000, while aggregated token supply capitalization sits at $800,000.

This IDO follows a successful private funding round. During a private token sale, it secured $2,400,000 from 28 high-profile VC corporations, as U.Today reported earlier.

Also, it logged $600,000 in net revenue after three sales of exclusive digital collectibles (non-fungible tokens, NFTs).

Mr. Minh Do, CEO of Kawaii Islands and IMBA studio, stresses that the excitement about IDO mirrors the progress of the Kawaii community:

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the supporters of the project. Since day one, we’ve been continually in the good graces of many wonderful investors, partners, and our thriving community. We are really looking forward to the journey ahead and further developments of the Kawaii Islands project to provide the best NFT gaming experience for our community.

Growing NFT-centric community of decentralized gaming enthusiasts

In recent months, the Kawaii Islands ecosystem has garnered a lot of attention from DeFi and GameFi enthusiasts. With over 10,000 daily users, the game earned a spot in Binance Smart Chain’s top 7 decentralized applications.

Kawaii Islands’ initiatives have amassed $1,200,000 in trading volume over 10 days. The net sum of profits grabbed by its players has exceeded $320,000.

On the eve of IDO, 8,000 Kawaii Islands enthusiasts joined the whitelists, while 5,400 applications were transferred to Polkastarter.

Kawaii Islands developed a vibrant and passionate community of many thousands of enthusiasts. The traffic count on the main website registers 500,000 users per week.

At its core, Kawaii Islands is a Japan-themed NFT and GameFi ecosystem. Its users are incentivized to take part in various programs, including designing, building, token minting, yield farming and social networking.