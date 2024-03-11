KangaMoon (KANG) Token Pre-Sale Might be Analyzed by Supporters in Q1 as Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC) Target Fresh Multi-Year Highs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Bitcoin soared to a new all-time high during the first week of March. At the same time, Ethereum hit a two-year high, causing thousands of investors to flock to the popular cryptocurrencies.

Sentiment upsurge has allowed KangaMoon to take the spotlight.

Supporters of KangaMoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Bitcoin hits a new all-time high

Bitcoin soared by over 55% in the last month, taking BTC to a new all-time high on March 5. This increase was influenced by a growing interest in Bitcoin spot ETFs, which have experienced significant inflows. On March 6 alone, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced net inflows of $332 million.

Despite an outflow of $276 million from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, ETFs such as BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust have seen inflows of over $9.45 billion. This has played a significant role in Bitcoin’s adoption, and Bitcoin’s market cap has hit $1.32 trillion.

Ethereum prepares for Dencun update

According to a recent report from Fidelity Digital Assets, Ethereum’s Dencun update could significantly impact the price of ETH. The report highlights that Ethereum could solidify its position as a top database for Layer 2 networks.

The update itself will make Ethereum a more efficient database while reducing transaction fees that have held Ethereum back over the last few years.

Despite the update's potential, Ethereum’s price has started to decline. Over the last week, Ethereum has experienced several crashes, though ETH is up by 0.78% in the last 24 hours. Should Ethereum maintain its bullish momentum experts believe it could pass $4,000 in March.

KangaMoon (KANG) takes the spotlight

Novel altcoin has experienced significant growth during its presale, and its utility token, KANG, hit an all-time high of $0.01125 in the last week.

Since its presale started, KangaMoon has attracted thousands of investors. It stands apart from other altcoins with unique social-fi features. These features will let users monetize their social experience by earning rewards through social interactions and completing challenges.

During the KangaMoon presale, investors will be able to earn an additional KANG by helping promote the project. Investors who help promote KangaMoon will be granted additional tokens on top of any buy bonuses they claim.

In addition to social-fi features, investors can also earn $KANG by competing in KangaMoon’s P2E game. This game will let users battle characters for rewards, all while enjoying thrilling gameplay.

KangaMoon is currently in the 3rd stage of its presale. Tokens can be purchased for $0.01125 via the official KangaMoon website, and investors who get involved during stage 3 will enjoy a 10% buy bonus on their purchase.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

Website: https://Kangamoon.com/