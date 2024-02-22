Advertisement
Kakao Games' Web3 Arm METABORA SG Partners With Oasys

article image
Vladislav Sopov
As new collaboration kicks off, Oasys Network will advance onboarding of dApps and users in Japan
Thu, 22/02/2024 - 14:05
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Oasys and METABORA SG have teamed up to create and deliver superior blockchain games to more users in line with Oasys’ new vision for 2024, Dragon Update, which focuses on interoperability and ecosystem management.

Kakao Games' METABORA SG forges partnership with Oasys

METABORA SG, the Web3 gaming arm of leading South Korean video game publisher Kakao Games, has announced a partnership with pioneering gaming blockchain Oasys

A series of recent partnerships with Asian gaming and tech giants like Com2uS and Kakao's blockchain affiliate GroundX in Korea has seen Oasys become the go-to blockchain for Web3 gamers. 

Oasys is expanding its foothold in strategic gaming markets with the digital asset wallet developed by GroundX, as well as increasing its game catalogue and onboarding hit titles like Summoners War: Chronicles and The Walking Dead: All-Stars. 

With these powerful IPs and games accessible through Oasys, the blockchain is succeeding in its mission to deliver exclusive content to a new generation of gamers.

Growing presence on leading gaming market

Dominic Jang, Head of Business Development and Head of Korea at Oasys, highlights the importance of the collaboration for the entire segment of Web3 and video games:

We are delighted to partner with METABORA SG, a company that fully shares our vision of revolutionising the gaming industry through the use of blockchain technology. As we aggressively move forward and expand our business relationships with various gaming giants based in Korea, the partnership with METABORA SG by Kakao Games marks another important milestone for further business expansion in the region.

METABORA SG’s expansion on the Japanese market will see the platform leverage Oasys's robust presence and extensive network in the region to achieve its objectives. 

Japan is one of the world’s biggest gaming markets, with a projected revenue of about $45 billion this year. While 42.5% of the population classed as active gamers, that number is set to rise to 48.2% by 2028, data shows.

