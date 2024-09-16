Justin Sun Issues Epic Tron (TRX) Prediction for 2025

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tron Founder Justin Sun is bullish on his protocol's prospects over key rivals in the ecosystem. In an interview with Altcoin Daily, Sun predicted that TRX will soon become one of the top three digital currencies by market capitalization. Currently, the digital currencies topping this chart include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB).

Tron ecosystem explosion

The Tron founder is optimistic that the protocol is evolving quickly enough to compete with current market leaders. In the interview, he revealed that, compared to about seven years ago, his response to TRX hitting the top three might be based on ambition.

Fast forward to today, and Justin Sun said his prediction is hinged on confidence drawn from data. This is based on the fact that many people are currently using the product. Should the current level of demand be sustained, he said that by 2025 at the latest, the TRX price might climb to the top three positions on the market.

"I believe #Tron will become a top 3 cryptocurrency in the next 2 years" - Justin Sun pic.twitter.com/HDg3FddkXP — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) September 16, 2024

Tron is the second-biggest stablecoin network at the moment. It has a USDT stablecoin reserve of $59.8 billion, a feat that has pushed its DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL) to $8.04 billion.

Besides this Tron stablecoin and payment boom, Tron has evolved with a highly hyped meme coin revolution. Following the launch of Sun Pump, Tron now looks like a better destination for meme coin creators and farmers looking for quick gains.

As reported earlier, one of the top Tron-based meme coin projects is gaining intense interest from top exchanges that are now listing them.

Tough bid for TRX

As of writing, TRX was changing hands for $0.149, up by 1.28% in 24 hours. It is the only altcoin in the top 20 to record a positive boost amid fresh encroaching sell-offs.

For TRX to break into the top three coins, it will have to outpace projects like Cardano, XRP, Solana and Binance Coin, all of which are also evolving in their own ways.