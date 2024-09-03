TRON Skyrockets 46% in Crucial On-Chain Indicator

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

TRON network, a leading decentralized blockchain platform, has defied all the odds with superb on-chain performance. Moreover, the blockchain platform has outperformed leading networks like Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and others. This latest milestone has added to the buzz around the TRON platform.

According to Lookonchain, TRON witnessed a huge surge of 46.54% in its gas revenue last month. The total revenue generated is estimated to be around $61.43 million. This is significantly greater than the numbers from July, as the platform generated $41.92 million in revenue back then.

TRON competitor BNB Smart Chain (BSC) also saw a rise of 6.63% in its revenue in August. It generated $11.26 million in revenue, which is slightly better than the $10.56 million received in July. However, TRON has outperformed other notable networks. Lookonchain revealed that the gas revenue of Ethereum fell 33.44% to $62.61 million, Solana dropped 48.51% to $25.69 million and Bitcoin dropped 16.85% to $20.72 million.

Rise in on-chain activity

TRON, founded by visionary Justin Sun, has been making headlines lately. There is significant development going on on the network. Moreover, the recent launch of SunPump has been a monumental feat for the network. Due to these developments, TRON has been able to see a major boost in its network activity, as it outperformed major players.

Among everything, SunPump has been a huge success for the blockchain platform. SunPump is a meme coin deployer on the TRON network. It enables users to launch their own meme coins on the TRON network. Justin Sun has been playing a key role in promoting the deployer, and he has witnessed amazing outcomes so far.

The success of SunPump has pushed TRON to higher levels as it is now ranked among the biggest blockchain networks in the industry. Moreover, it is now emerging as a key player in the meme coin space, which is one of the most thriving sectors of the crypto industry. Overall, on-chain activity is surging on TRON, and its future is looking bright.