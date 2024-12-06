John Bollinger Asks What Top Cryptocurrencies Right Now Are

John Bollinger, veteran trader and creator of the renowned Bollinger Bands indicator, recently reached out to the cryptocurrency community with a thought-provoking question. Known for his expertise in traditional financial markets and his interest in Bitcoin, Bollinger sought suggestions on trading options for the highly liquid and volatile cryptocurrency beyond the leading cryptocurrency.

John Bollinger is no stranger to the crypto community as he often posts his outlooks - but only on the major cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC). Despite being an old-timer of the traditional financial markets, Bollinger is not a skeptic of cryptocurrencies and the new digital economy, and as can be judged by his latest post, it is open to options other than BTC.

Many, in the replies, suggested to Bollinger such options as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE). In particular, the author of the "Up Only" podcast, known in the crypto space as Cobie, suggested ETH to the trading legend. But now, without a bit of irony as the performance of the main altcoin, or rather its underperformance, is among the most discussed topics this year.

Good morning Cryptoverse,



I have a question. What do you regard as the premiere crypto trading vehicles? Not you favourite meme coins, but vehicles with a lot of liquidity and lots of trades that are very volatile. Obviously $BTC fits the bill, what else? — John Bollinger (@bbands) December 5, 2024

What Bollinger will choose from the altcoin range remains a mystery, but the fact is that the cryptocurrency market started to attract more attention amid Bitcoin hitting the $100,000 mark, and the interest of Bollinger in the broader market is one of the first signs of this revived attention.

According to the consensus opinion of experts, the crypto market is still not in this cycle, as it was back in 2021. It is difficult to call Bollinger your average retail investor, but the fact that he is interested in alternatives to Bitcoin is still an eloquent signal.