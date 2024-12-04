Advertisement
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Reveals If Bitcoin Price Ready to Squeeze

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin price squeeze incoming? John Bollinger leaves cryptic message
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 8:38
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Reveals If Bitcoin Price Ready to Squeeze
    Trader John Bollinger, who created the eponymous indicator and is considered a legend in the financial markets, has broken his silence on the price action of the major cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC). Bollinger rarely comments on the price action of BTC, but each time his comments are characterized by a unique perspective and sufficient completeness of analysis. 

    In response to a follower's comment about Bitcoin's daily candle finding support at the moving average and the possibility of a "good squeeze" forming, Bollinger acknowledged the observation with a brief confirmation and shared a Bitcoin price chart. His chart included Bollinger Bands, which depicted the cryptocurrency's price movements relative to the moving average. 

    Notably, the chart highlighted Bitcoin's continued resilience above the moving average, a critical level of support. 

    The trader accompanied his post with the caption, "smiles, nods.... almost squozen..."

    It is likely that by "almost squozen" the trader meant that the price of BTC almost broke this support to the downside, which would be a negative outcome for the bulls, while a Bollinger Band follower would expect a squeeze to the upper band, which is now just above $100,000. 

    Whether the fact that BTC held at a major support level, coupled with the "smiles and nods" from Bollinger, can be interpreted as a signal that the major cryptocurrency is now going to launch a six-digit price attack is an open question. 

    However, the probability is more intriguing than ever. The entire market remains captivated by Bitcoin's potential to surpass this historic psychological and technical milestone. 

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

