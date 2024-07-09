Advertisement
AD

    Jerome Powell's Market Update Spurs Crypto Response: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fed chair Jerome Powell recently delivered remarks with implications for markets
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 15:49
    Jerome Powell's Market Update Spurs Crypto Response: Details
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has recently delivered comments with significant ramifications for the markets.

    Advertisement

    Setting the stage for a two-day speech on Capitol Hill this week, the central bank chief on Tuesday acknowledged some easing in inflation, which he said officials are determined to get down to their 2% target.

    "At the same time, in light of the progress made both in lowering inflation and in cooling the labor market over the past two years, elevated inflation is not the only risk we face," Powell stated while, also expressing concerns that holding interest rates too high for too long could hinder economic growth.

    Markets expect the Fed to start decreasing rates in September, followed by another quarter percentage point decrease by the end of the year. During their June meeting, FOMC members signaled only one cut.

    Related
    Fed's Jerome Powell Delivers Crucial Message for Crypto Markets
    Wed, 07/03/2024 - 11:44
    Fed's Jerome Powell Delivers Crucial Message for Crypto Markets
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Following these remarks, Powell will testify at the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. Several other Fed officials are slated to speak this week, which may provide additional insights about the Fed's economic and monetary policy expectations.

    Crypto market reacts

    Powell left all options open, as seen in the neutral tone of his opening remark. Key takeaways from the Fed chair's speech, including "More good data would strengthen confidence that inflation is moving toward the 2% target, and that recent readings point to modest further progress," spurred the markets.  

    Related
    Bitcoin: 10,000 BTC Wallets Pack 212,450 BTC to Scale 6 Year High
    Sat, 07/06/2024 - 20:00
    Bitcoin: 10,000 BTC Wallets Pack 212,450 BTC to Scale 6 Year High
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Cryptocurrencies traded higher as the market viewed Jerome Powell's economic remarks as balanced, supporting expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin decreasing interest rates this year.

    As of press time, Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies were up. BTC rose 2% in the last 24 hours to $57,200. Several cryptocurrencies in the top 100 had gains ranging from 2% to 13%. Tron (TRX), PEPE and BONK all had gains of over 6%.

    Fluctuating expectations for cuts in U.S. interest rates had lessened demand for riskier assets in recent weeks, with Bitcoin falling to lows last seen in February.

    #Bitcoin #Federal Reserve #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Why Is Vitalik Buterin Pushing for ERC-3770 and ERC-7683?
    Jul 9, 2024 - 15:42
    Why Is Vitalik Buterin Pushing for ERC-3770 and ERC-7683?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image SHIB Price Prediction for July 9
    Jul 9, 2024 - 15:42
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 9
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Peter Schiff Issues Warning on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details
    Jul 9, 2024 - 15:42
    Peter Schiff Issues Warning on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    L-H x BytePlus: Next-Gen Web3 Fashion Collaboration
    Agrotoken and Tanssi Collaborate to Transform South American Agro-Finance on Polkadot
    Sovereign Nature Initiative Launches DOTphin on Polkadot to Create Positive Environmental Impact
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Jerome Powell's Market Update Spurs Crypto Response: Details
    Why Is Vitalik Buterin Pushing for ERC-3770 and ERC-7683?
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 9
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD