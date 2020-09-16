Japan's New Prime Minister Chooses Ripple Board Member as His Economic Advisor

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 16:00
Alex Dovbnya
SBI Holdings CEO and Ripple board member Yoshitaka Kitao becomes an economic advisor to Japan's newly elected prime minister
Japan's New Prime Minister Chooses Ripple Board Member as His Economic Advisor
Cover image via www.instagram.com
Contents

Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of financial services behemoth SBI Holdings, has been named as the economic advisor of Japan's newly elected prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, according to a report published by Japanese tabloid Nikkan Gendai.

Suga's friend and top advisor

Suga was appointed as the new prime minister of Japan following the resignation of Shinzo Abe, who left his office due to health problems after leading the country for eight years.

Suga won a formal parliamentary vote that took place on Sept. 16 after being elected by the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) earlier this week.

The 71 year old is expected to maintain Abe's political tack, focusing on strengthening his country's relationship with the United States and audacious fiscal spending.

Kitao and Suga are known for their "friendly" relationship. Nikkan Gendai writes that he rushed to attend a ceremony devoted to SBI Group's 20th anniversary despite being in the middle of the Upper House election.

Reuters reported that the two had discussed creating a new financial hub outside of the capital and implementing reforms for regional banks.

Related Ripple Partner dLocal Now Valued at $1,200,000,000
Related
Ripple Partner dLocal Now Valued at $1,200,000,000

Kitao is a Ripple board member

The collaboration between blockchain giant Ripple and SBI Holdings dates back to 2016 when the SBI Ripple Asia subsidiary was established.

With the help of the joint venture, they rolled out the blockchain-powered MoneyTap app for instant money transfers that went live in Japan in October 2019.

In April 2019, Kitao joined Ripple's board of directors, calling Ripple "the driving force" behind digital asset disruption:

Blockchain and digital assets are changing the way we move money around the world, and Ripple is the driving force behind this positive change. I am excited by this opportunity to lend my expertise and be part of the company’s next phase of growth.

#Ripple News#Japan
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

CB Insights Analytics Vendor Breaks Into Crypto With Blockchain Company Acquisition CB Insights Analytics Vendor Breaks Into Crypto With Blockchain Company Acquisition
Latest Cryptocurrency News
9 hours ago

CB Insights Analytics Vendor Breaks Into Crypto With Blockchain Company Acquisition

Vladislav Sopov
Bitfinex Locks 80% of Its Nectar Stash and Donates 9.4 Mln NEC to DeversiFi Community, Here's Why Bitfinex Locks 80% of Its Nectar Stash and Donates 9.4 Mln NEC to DeversiFi Community, Here's Why
Latest Cryptocurrency News
2 days ago

Bitfinex Locks 80% of Its Nectar Stash and Donates 9.4 Mln NEC to DeversiFi Community, Here's Why

Yuri Molchan
$251,417,600 in Bitcoin Wired Between OKEx and Anon Wallets While BTC Is Testing $11,000 $251,417,600 in Bitcoin Wired Between OKEx and Anon Wallets While BTC Is Testing $11,000
Latest Cryptocurrency News
3 hours ago

$251,417,600 in Bitcoin Wired Between OKEx and Anon Wallets While BTC Is Testing $11,000

Yuri Molchan