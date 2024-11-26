'It's Never Too Late to Buy Bitcoin' Michael Saylor Says as BTC Drops Below $92,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, prominent Bitcoin evangelist and founder of the MicroStrategy firm, became engaged in a discussion whose subject is investing in BTC. In the meantime, the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency continues to fall, now having plunged below the $92,000 level.

"Never too late to buy Bitcoin"

Peter H. Diamandis, the founder and chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, and the cofounder and executive chairman of Singularity University, seems to be a Bitcoin supporter as well. He tweeted that for those who still do not have any BTC but want to invest in digital gold, it is still not too late to do that.

Bitcoin proponent Saylor made a supportive comment, stating: “It's never too late to buy Bitcoin.”

It's never too late to buy #bitcoin. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) November 25, 2024

The Coin Stories Bitcoin podcast host Natalie Brunell joined Michael Saylor, saying: “The ₿est is yet to come,” choosing the stylized “B” that signifies Bitcoin.

Advertisement

MicroStrategy grabs $5.4 billion in Bitcoin

On Monday, the company founded by Michael Saylor announced yet another massive Bitcoin purchase: It acquired 55,500 BTC valued at approximately $5.4 billion at roughly $97,862 per Bitcoin. So far, it has been the company’s single largest Bitcoin purchase to date.

As of Nov. 24, MicroStrategy holds 386,700 BTC in total. This amount of the largest cryptocurrency is valued at $21.9 billion in total. Before that, MicroStrategy raised $2.6 billion in convertible senior notes to buy more BTC. This was the second multi-billion Bitcoin purchase performed by Saylor’s company this year — on Nov. 8, MicroStrategy stunned the global crypto community and the market by performing a $4.6 billion Bitcoin purchase.

Earlier this year, Saylor predicted that in ten years’ time, BTC will likely skyrocket to the $13,000,000 price level, reducing some of gold’s market capitalization.

Bitcoin price continues to decline

Over the past day, Bitcoin has plummeted by roughly 7%, falling from $98,600 below $92,000. By now, BTC has managed to put up a small rebound and is changing hands at $92,192. JAN3 boss and Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow announced that “Bitcoin Black Friday” has started, inviting the community to stock up on BTC on the dip.

Analysts believe that Bitcoin is falling now since traders are locking in profits after BTC reached a new all-time high right near the $100,000 price mark.