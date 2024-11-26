    'It's Never Too Late to Buy Bitcoin' Michael Saylor Says as BTC Drops Below $92,000

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Michael Saylor agrees with X Prize Foundation's executive chairman on importance of Bitcoin investment
    Tue, 26/11/2024 - 13:51
    'It's Never Too Late to Buy Bitcoin' Michael Saylor Says as BTC Drops Below $92,000
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, prominent Bitcoin evangelist and founder of the MicroStrategy firm, became engaged in a discussion whose subject is investing in BTC. In the meantime, the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency continues to fall, now having plunged below the $92,000 level.

    "Never too late to buy Bitcoin"

    Peter H. Diamandis, the founder and chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, and the cofounder and executive chairman of Singularity University, seems to be a Bitcoin supporter as well. He tweeted that for those who still do not have any BTC but want to invest in digital gold, it is still not too late to do that.

    Bitcoin proponent Saylor made a supportive comment, stating: “It's never too late to buy Bitcoin.”

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Secures “60 Minutes” Interview
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Secured: What's Next? Bitcoin (BTC) Delivers Hidden Signal, Toncoin (TON) Next to Skyrocket?
    XRP Scores New ETF Filing as Price Remains in Green
    Odds of Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 Collapse

    The Coin Stories Bitcoin podcast host Natalie Brunell joined Michael Saylor, saying: “The ₿est is yet to come,” choosing the stylized “B” that signifies Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    Related
    'I Really Hope D.O.G.E. Is Successful,’ Dogecoin Founder Says, Here’s Why
    Mon, 11/25/2024 - 11:17
    'I Really Hope D.O.G.E. Is Successful,’ Dogecoin Founder Says, Here’s Why
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    MicroStrategy grabs $5.4 billion in Bitcoin

    On Monday, the company founded by Michael Saylor announced yet another massive Bitcoin purchase: It acquired 55,500 BTC valued at approximately $5.4 billion at roughly $97,862 per Bitcoin. So far, it has been the company’s single largest Bitcoin purchase to date.

    As of Nov. 24, MicroStrategy holds 386,700 BTC in total. This amount of the largest cryptocurrency is valued at $21.9 billion in total. Before that, MicroStrategy raised $2.6 billion in convertible senior notes to buy more BTC. This was the second multi-billion Bitcoin purchase performed by Saylor’s company this year — on Nov. 8, MicroStrategy stunned the global crypto community and the market by performing a $4.6 billion Bitcoin purchase.

    Earlier this year, Saylor predicted that in ten years’ time, BTC will likely skyrocket to the $13,000,000 price level, reducing some of gold’s market capitalization.

    Related
    'Bitcoin Black Friday Sale' Kicks off, Per Samson Mow, As BTC Falls Overnight
    Tue, 11/26/2024 - 09:24
    'Bitcoin Black Friday Sale' Kicks off, Per Samson Mow, As BTC Falls Overnight
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin price continues to decline

    Over the past day, Bitcoin has plummeted by roughly 7%, falling from $98,600 below $92,000. By now, BTC has managed to put up a small rebound and is changing hands at $92,192. JAN3 boss and Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow announced that “Bitcoin Black Friday” has started, inviting the community to stock up on BTC on the dip.

    Analysts believe that Bitcoin is falling now since traders are locking in profits after BTC reached a new all-time high right near the $100,000 price mark.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 26, 2024 - 13:40
    'We're in a Bull Market': CryptoQuant CEO on Epic Bitcoin Sell-off
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 26, 2024 - 13:19
    Binance Announces Five Big Delistings, Impacting DeFi, Blockchain and More
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Precisely Identifies Quality Projects and Officially Launches Lamina1 (L1)
    Phemex Thanksgiving Trade-A-Thon: 100,000 USDT in Exciting Prizes
    HIPTHER Academy Launches: Advancing Gaming & Tech with Premier Learning and Brand Values
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'It's Never Too Late to Buy Bitcoin' Michael Saylor Says as BTC Drops Below $92,000
    'We're in a Bull Market': CryptoQuant CEO on Epic Bitcoin Sell-off
    Binance Announces Five Big Delistings, Impacting DeFi, Blockchain and More
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD