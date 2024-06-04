Advertisement
AD

    Is Ethereum (ETH) in Danger of Price Drop?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum might lose substantial part of its value if this price level does not hold
    Tue, 4/06/2024 - 13:47
    Is Ethereum (ETH) in Danger of Price Drop?
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum might drop below a crucial price level, especially if the historical support level does not hold. For now, Ethereum is moving at the $3,760 price level, with support at $3,720. In case of a drop below the aforementioned support, the 26 EMA is the next level for a bounce.

    Advertisement

    Potential volatility is indicated by Ethereum's current price action. Since the $3,720 support level has already been put to the test multiple times, bulls must protect it. The 26 EMA, which is currently at $3,568, is the next major support if this level is broken. 

    ETHUSD
    ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

    It will be carefully observed if this moving average can offer support, as it has in the past during corrections. The signals from the technical indicators are conflicting. The fact that the RSI is circling 62 indicates that ETH is not yet in overbought territory, but more downside is possible before oversold levels are reached. 

    HOT Stories
    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    TON Coin Shows Top 2 Interest in Buying on Cryptocurrency Market
    Elon Musk Shares "Hodl" Warren Buffett Tweet, Crypto Community Goes Wild
    SHIB Skyrockets 10,990% In This Key Metric After Recent SHIB Team Warning

    Related
    Tue, 06/04/2024 - 10:38
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Make $32 Million Move - What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    The low volume, on the other hand, suggests that there is not much buying interest to drive prices higher. Additionally, it is generally regarded as a bearish signal that Ethereum has been moving in a consolidation for more than a week. This implies that there may be a slowing of the recent upward momentum.

    In comparison to other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has performed rather well, considering the larger market environment. External variables though, like news about an ETF or notable changes in the price of Bitcoin, might have an effect. However, the market is relatively bullish, which could be beneficial to ETH.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Australian Spot Bitcoin ETF Goes Live, Here's Why It Stands Out
    Jun 04, 2024 - 13:42
    Australian Spot Bitcoin ETF Goes Live, Here's Why It Stands Out
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image 200 Million DOGE: Here's What Dogecoin Whales Are Doing
    Jun 04, 2024 - 13:42
    200 Million DOGE: Here's What Dogecoin Whales Are Doing
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Solana Meme Coin by Iggy Azalea Skyrockets 30% to $100 Million All-Time High
    Jun 04, 2024 - 13:42
    Solana Meme Coin by Iggy Azalea Skyrockets 30% to $100 Million All-Time High
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    $COOKIE sets to launch on June 13th after securing $5.5M from VCs such as Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, and Mapleblock Capital
    iExec Launches Enhanced DataProtector: Revolutionizing Web3 Monetization & Ownership
    SNPad Announces Uniswap Listing and Plans to Transform TV Advertising with AI-Powered Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Is Ethereum (ETH) in Danger of Price Drop?
    Australian Spot Bitcoin ETF Goes Live, Here's Why It Stands Out
    200 Million DOGE: Here's What Dogecoin Whales Are Doing
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD