Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu May Break Major Record in June, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Drops Plans to Issue Ethereum ETF, Max Keiser Issues BTC Prediction for El Salvador President: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Check out the weekend's most important news in U.Today's digest!
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 16:33
    Shiba Inu May Break Major Record in June, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Drops Plans to Issue Ethereum ETF, Max Keiser Issues BTC Prediction for El Salvador President: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Take a look at what happened in the crypto industry over the weekend with U.Today’s top three news stories.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) may break major record this month, here's reason

    According to data provided by Cryptorank, Shiba Inu demonstrated positive results in May, recording 13.2% growth. This outperforms the meme coin's May showing of a 15.4% slump from last year, indicating that SHIB broke free from that bearish trend. June holds an even bigger stake for Shiba Inu, as the asset has never recorded a positive close for the month of June since its founding. However, this year's market dynamics are quite different compared to those from the last three years, with spot Bitcoin ETF products trading on U.S. stock exchanges. Even though Shiba Inu is not directly impacted by this, it bolsters the general institutional liquidity that can raise the BTC price. Given SHIB's strong correlation with Bitcoin, the meme coin is also poised to benefit from this rally. Thus, Shiba Inu could break the historic June losing skid with a growth stunt similar to the one shown in May.

    Related
    Sat, 06/01/2024 - 12:20
    Crucial SHIB Rewards Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), XRP, Chainlink (LINK), Solana (SOL) Funds Attract Fresh Inflows
    Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), XRP, Chainlink (LINK), Solana (SOL) Funds Attract Fresh Inflows
    Elon Musk's Sudden AI Meme Tweet Triggers Crypto Community
    Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $70K. Here's Why
    TON Blockchain's NOT Coin Surges 400% In Last 7 Days: What's Happening?

    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest drops plans to issue Ethereum ETF

    Ark Investment, the asset management firm led by Cathie Wood, has withdrawn from issuing an Ethereum exchange traded fund (ETF), Bloomberg reports. Previously, the company submitted an application for a spot Ether ETF in partnership with 21Shares; now, Ark's name has been removed from the filing. Following this development, the fund's name was changed from Ark 21Shares Ethereum ETF to 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF. According to Ark's official statement, the company continues to believe in Ethereum’s “transformative potential and long-term value.” However, at this time, Ark will not be moving forward with an Ethereum ETF. Even though the reason for this sudden change remains unknown, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas believes that the driving force behind the decision was the ongoing “fees war” on the market, which makes it harder for issuers to stay profitable.

    Related
    Wed, 05/29/2024 - 17:12
    Hashdex Withdraws Ethereum ETF Proposal After Snub from SEC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Max Keiser reveals epic Bitcoin prediction for old "new" El Salvador president

    Saturday, June 1, marked the beginning of Nayib Bukele's second term as President of El Salvador, as well as the continuation of his administration's pioneering efforts in cryptocurrency adoption. As a reminder, the country has officially accepted Bitcoin as legal tender in September 2021. Following the news, Max Keiser, prominent Bitcoin enthusiast and the president's advisor, took to the X platform to share his prediction for Bukele's second term. Keiser believes that El Salvador's wealth will be controlled by its people running their own Bitcoin nodes. Additionally, the president will propose initiatives, allowing citizens to crowd-fund the ones they like. The prediction further reads that Bukele will reinvent the social contract and operate the nation on a circular BTC-focused economy. Concluding his post, Keiser wrote that he sees El Salvador becoming debt-free and using its geothermal and volcanic energy to power Bitcoin mining, aiming to control 10% of the global hash rate.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cathie Wood #Ethereum ETF #Max Keiser #El Salvador #Nayib Bukele #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    related image Edward Snowden Delivers Iconic Bitcoin Line as Berkshire Hathaway Falls 99.97%
    Jun 03, 2024 - 16:27
    Edward Snowden Delivers Iconic Bitcoin Line as Berkshire Hathaway Falls 99.97%
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 3
    Jun 03, 2024 - 16:27
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), XRP, Chainlink (LINK), Solana (SOL) Funds Attract Fresh Inflows
    Jun 03, 2024 - 16:27
    Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), XRP, Chainlink (LINK), Solana (SOL) Funds Attract Fresh Inflows
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Celebrating Innovation and Collaboration: The 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024
    Shaping Tomorrow's Banking Landscape: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence at the 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024
    Unleash the Future of Digital Innovation: World Conference on Web 3.0 & IoT (Webs Week 2024)
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu May Break Major Record in June, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Drops Plans to Issue Ethereum ETF, Max Keiser Issues BTC Prediction for El Salvador President: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Edward Snowden Delivers Iconic Bitcoin Line as Berkshire Hathaway Falls 99.97%
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 3
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD