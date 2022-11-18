Is El Salvador's President's Decision to Buy One Bitcoin per Day a Good Idea?

Fri, 11/18/2022 - 00:05
article image
Sabrina Martins Vieira
Buying one Bitcoin per day might be more of problem for El Salvador than solution
Is El Salvador's President's Decision to Buy One Bitcoin per Day a Good Idea?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Without a doubt, one of the biggest lovers of Bitcoin (BTC) is Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador. The politician got approval in 2021 to make the primary cryptocurrency a local currency alongside the U.S. dollar.

Since then, he has been a staunch supporter of Bitcoin, despite the adverse events that contributed to BTC's slump. A notable example of this is that Bukele announced today on his Twitter profile that, as of Nov. 18, 2022, El Salvador will buy one Bitcoin a day.

El Salvador's history with Bitcoin

On Sept. 7, 2021, Bitcoin became legal in El Salvador. However, this was not a decision supported by the entire population. Many protests against the mandatory use of BTC in establishments have arisen.

Even the International Monetary Fund demanded that the Central American country stop using cryptocurrency as official money.

However, none of this was an impediment for the president of El Salvador to stop supporting the BTC. A study for the use of volcanoes to mine Bitcoin was even carried out, a city dedicated to crypto is being created and the country continues to buy the cryptocurrency.

The upheaval over Bukele's decision was even greater when the cryptocurrency market began to undergo an intense correction, which led to BTC falling from $52,700 in September 2021 to the current $16,581.

According to economist Ricardo Castaneda, El Salvador's estimated losses are around $70 million.

However, this crash does not seem to bother Bukele, who in June of this year stated that the country's government had bought 80 Bitcoins at $19,000 each and now intends to continue at this pace of accumulation with one Bitcoin a day.

But is this a good decision?

How Bitcoin was introduced to the nation has already been questioned. After all, BTC was not designed to be mandatory but used by anyone who chooses to.

Even Vitalik Buterin, creator of Ethereum (ETH), stated that it was not a good decision for Bukele to establish mandatory use of the cryptocurrency.

Without the population having a real understanding of the blockchain world, they end up thinking that the country is losing money with this movement and does not have a long-term vision, as they do not understand the real value of Bitcoin.

A good example of this was seen in a survey in June of this year. Seventy-one percent of the 1,270 Salvadorans interviewed said that the Bitcoin law did not bring any financial benefit to them.

The survey, carried out by the Instituto de Opinion Publico at the Universidad Centroamericana “José Simeón Cañas,” reported that 12.8% of Salvadorans said that the law had little economic benefit for their families.

Therefore, it is clear that the population cannot understand the proposed value of the cryptocurrency: money without the interference of the state. On the contrary, they are being forced by the state to use BTC.

In this sense, with the cryptocurrency market increasingly tense and more companies being affected by the FTX collapse, more declines can be expected for Bitcoin, and Bukele's decision to continue buying the cryptocurrency may inspired even more negativity from the population toward BTC.

#El Salvador
article image
About the author
Sabrina Martins Vieira

Sabrina has been creating content for the cryptocurrency market since 2018. Her career includes work for important news portals in Brazil, such as Cryptonizando and Guia do Bitcoin.

In addition, she is a partner of the portal and YouTube channel É Top Saber.

Her passion for blockchain news and education led her to create the news portal Bolhacrypto.com.

In order to help companies and projects in the cryptocurrency market to develop, Sabrina has been leading Varandacrypto.com, a company that offers content for blockchain projects.

related image Here's Why You Need to Watch Aptos Closely During This 14% Rally: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 17
11/17/2022 - 23:50
Here's Why You Need to Watch Aptos Closely During This 14% Rally: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 17
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 17
11/17/2022 - 21:00
SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image FTX Collapse May Bring Bull Market Faster, Says Prominent Trader
11/17/2022 - 19:55
FTX Collapse May Bring Bull Market Faster, Says Prominent Trader
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya