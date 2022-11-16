Bitcoin Extends Losses as Genesis’s Lending Arm Halts Withdrawals

Genesis has halted redemptions as well as new loan originations at its lending arm

Prominent cryptocurrency firm Genesis has suspended customer withdrawals at its lending arm.

Derar Islim, interim chief executive officer, says that withdrawal requests currently exceed the available liquidity.

Genesis says that its trading and custody

Bitcoin plunged to an intraday low of $16,505 on the Bitstamp exchange.

It seems that yet another firm has been hit hard by the collapse of the FTX crypto empire.

Genesis says that the decision was made in response to “extreme market dislocation.”

Earlier this month, Genesis received a $140 million infusion from leading cryptocurrency venture capital company Digital Currency Group. The company is part of the DCG’s portfolio alongside Grayscale, Foundry and others.

