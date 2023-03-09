IOTA (MIOTA) Unveils Web3 Innovation, Price Stays Positive

Thu, 03/09/2023 - 13:46
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
IOTA (MIOTA) advances Web3 technology with new feature
IOTA (MIOTA) Unveils Web3 Innovation, Price Stays Positive
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The IOTA Foundation has launched a login solution for Web2 and Web3 called "Login With IOTA," in collaboration with walt.id.

The "Login With IOTA" solution enables Web2 and Web3 apps to employ a self-sovereign identity to onboard users, attempting to address privacy concerns in traditional identity and access management (IAM) systems.

Login with IOTA is based on IOTA Identity, a framework for decentralized or self-sovereign identities (SSI). With more than 50,000 websites and more than one billion accounts using it, OpenID Connect is one of the established standards that is compatible with Login With IOTA.

Related
IOTA (MIOTA) Showing Price Increase as Major Updates Set to Roll in 2023

Identity and Access Management (IAM) remains a crucial topic on the internet, allowing users to be onboarded in systems like e-commerce, social networking and e-governance. IAM has typically had to balance security, centralization and privacy considerations, frequently favoring centralization at the expense of privacy and, to some extent, security.

With the rise of "Web3," new IAM patterns that put the user in control have emerged, but they largely fall short of prior solutions in terms of capabilities, such as user-friendliness.

IOTA price rebounds

After seven days of trading in losses since the start of March, IOTA's price rebounded from March 8 lows of $0.196 to reach highs of $0.208 at press time.

At the time of writing, MIOTA was up 2.07% in the last 24 hours at $1.87. On the daily chart, the moving averages are deemed to make a crossing in a day or two, so traders should pay attention to this.

#IOTA News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image SHIB Burn Rate up Whopping 27,954%, Billions of Shiba Inu Go up in Flames
03/09/2023 - 13:23
SHIB Burn Rate up Whopping 27,954%, Billions of Shiba Inu Go up in Flames
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Signature Bank Stock Plummets as Crypto Banking FUD Spreads: Details
03/09/2023 - 13:08
Signature Bank Stock Plummets as Crypto Banking FUD Spreads: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP, Cardano (ADA) Reveal Key Signal for Traders, Here's What to Know
03/09/2023 - 12:48
XRP, Cardano (ADA) Reveal Key Signal for Traders, Here's What to Know
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide