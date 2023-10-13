Investors Risk Losing Massive Altcoin Position, Here's Why

Risk of another surge of selling pressure present on market, this time it's coming from whales

Recently, whales with substantial holdings in WBTC, ETH, LINK, UNI, and MKR fell under the risk of facing liquidation. Investors, who had utilized the Aave platform, began offloading WBTC to service their debt. With assets deposited on Aave amounting to $11 million and borrowing worth $8.45 million in stablecoins, the current health rate stands at a precarious 1.08. This puts the investor dangerously close to liquidation risk, potentially setting the stage for significant market volatility.

A closer examination of the charts of borrowed assets provides insights into this precarious situation:

Ethereum (ETH): Observing the Ethereum chart, a noticeable downturn is evident, with a continuous decline in its price trajectory. The chart showcases the breach of several crucial support levels, indicating bearish momentum. Such a scenario can spell trouble for our investor, especially if Ethereum's value continues to plummet, exacerbating the loan-to-value ratio.

LINK: The LINK chart mirrors the sentiments of Ethereum's trajectory. A persistent bearish trend can be discerned, with prices taking a nosedive. A crucial intersection of its moving averages suggests that the asset may be under significant selling pressure.

Given market analysis, it is evident that the investor's move to sell WBTC may not just be a mere coincidence. The downward trajectory of major altcoins like ETH and LINK may have instigated a panic sell. This action, although an attempt to steer clear of impending liquidation, can also impact the market negatively, creating a ripple effect.

While whales usually maintain a strategic position, leveraging their massive holdings to optimize returns, this situation stands as a testament to the volatility of the cryptocurrency market. The proximity to the liquidation risk for such a significant position underscores the necessity of investors, big or small, to remain vigilant, analyze market trends and keep their positions as healthy as possible. If the current trend continues, it could not only jeopardize the whale's position but also have broader implications for the altcoin market at large.