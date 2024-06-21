Advertisement
AD

    Intriguing Bitcoin (BTC) Tweet Published by Michael Saylor, Community Abuzz

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoiner Michael Saylor has set cryptocurrency community abuzz with his new tweet
    Fri, 21/06/2024 - 15:03
    Intriguing Bitcoin (BTC) Tweet Published by Michael Saylor, Community Abuzz
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin evangelist who cofounded business intelligence behemoth MicroStrategy and has stepped down from being its CEO to be its executive chairman, has published a new tweet that has the BTC community intrigued.

    Recently, Saylor’s company, MicroStrategy, conducted yet another massive Bitcoin acquisition, while the BTC price took another dive.

    Michael Saylor hints at MicroStrategy's new logo?

    Renowned entrepreneur and Bitcoiner Saylor published an image that depicts a furry cartoon-like creature that is eating coins with the Bitcoin sign on them. “New logo?” Saylor tweeted with that image.

    HOT Stories
    USDT on Toncoin (TON) Officially Goes Live on Binance: Details
    USDT on Toncoin (TON) Officially Goes Live on Binance: Details
    XRP on Track to Be Security in California
    Bitcoin (BTC) to $70,000 Imminent? Solana (SOL) to Pump Ethereum: Here's How, Cardano (ADA) Bounces Around $0.3, But for How Long?
    Can Ripple Still Lose to SEC? Top Lawyer Weighs In

    This tweet brought on a heated discussion in the comments, where some X users began to ask if this is a “new logo” for MicroStrategy since the creature in this image is eating Bitcoin - similarly to Saylor’s company, which continues to make large BTC acquisitions.

    Related
    Mon, 06/17/2024 - 08:54
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Dropping Below $67,000 by Sharing Crucial Advice
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    MicroStrategy acquires more Bitcoin

    Earlier this week, Michael Saylor announced yet another Bitcoin purchase as MicroStrategy bought another large BTC lump – 11,931 BTC, paying approximately $786 million for it. Now, the company holds a staggering 226,331 Bitcoin worth $8.33 billion in total.

    This BTC was acquired at an average price of $65,883 per coin. MicroStrategy is now the leading corporate cryptocurrency holder by a large margin.

    This mega Bitcoin purchase was possible thanks to the company recently raising $800 million in debt using convertible senior notes sold to investors. The initial goal was to raise $500 million to buy more BTC and to use the rest of the funds for operational expenses.

    However, later, the goal was expanded from $500 million to $800 million.

    #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy News #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Advertisement
    related image Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 20% in Volume Amid Price Slump
    Jun 21, 2024 - 14:57
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 20% in Volume Amid Price Slump
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Here's Who's Selling Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now, Pushing Price Down
    Jun 21, 2024 - 14:57
    Here's Who's Selling Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now, Pushing Price Down
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Major Crypto Wallet Issues Crucial Warning to Community: Details
    Jun 21, 2024 - 14:57
    Major Crypto Wallet Issues Crucial Warning to Community: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Aleph Zero Introduces The First EVM-Compatible ZK-Privacy Layer with Subsecond Proving Times
    EasyA’s Web3 Developer Community Surpasses One Million and Launches Polkadot Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Intriguing Bitcoin (BTC) Tweet Published by Michael Saylor, Community Abuzz
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 20% in Volume Amid Price Slump
    Here's Who's Selling Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now, Pushing Price Down
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD