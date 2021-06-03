International Olympic Committee Announces Official NFT Pins

The International Olympic Committee is getting into NFTs

The International Olympic Committee has partnered with San Francisco-based gaming company nWay to launch a series of non-fungible token (NFT) pins.

The recently unveiled set of pins is part of the Olympic Heritage Collection, which spans a whopping 125 years. For instance, the pin below is devoted to the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, which are known for debuting an official mascot.

Image by youtube.com

The NFT pins can be purchase starting from June 17 through the nWayPlay platform.

nWay will also launch an Olympic-themed video game later in 2021.

The much-awaited opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games is slated to take place on July 23 after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.