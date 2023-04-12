Influencer Lark Davis Makes Bitcoin Price Prediction — $1 Million — But There's a Catch

Prominent crypto blogger has made popular prediction about possible directions Bitcoin (BTC) price is likely to go in future

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Popular crypto YouTuber Lark Davis, known as @TheCryptoLark on Twitter, has published a tweet with a Bitcoin price forecast, saying that it can reach $1 million — the price level that many in the crypto space would love to see BTC hit.

However, he also voiced another direction where Bitcoin may go. It is either this or that way, Davis stated.

Bitcoin: "Either zero or a million"

Basically, Lark Davis has posted a "popular," albeit obviously sarcastic prediction, like "Bitcoin can go either up or down." He has taken extreme figures to troll both those who believe BTC will hit $1 million and those Bitcoin critics who say it is headed toward zero.

#bitcoin either going to zero or a million. — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) April 11, 2023

As reported by U.Today recently, Balaji Srinivasan, former a16z partner and Coinbase CTO, made a bet that within the coming three months, the flagship digital currency would reach $1 million. His main arguments were the banking crisis that hit the U.S. recently and the growing amount of U.S. dollars being printed since 2020.

He made a bet on the price and also promised to pay a million USD to somebody who would bet against him if his forecast fails to become a reality.

Earlier this month, Davis commented on the rising rumors that the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, may have been none other than late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The crypto influencer was obviously driven to this assumption by the fact that, recently, the Bitcoin whitepaper was found in the code of the Mac operating system. Besides, Davis reminded the community that Satoshi chose to "become invisible" in 2010, and Jobs passed away from cancer in 2011. These years are very close to each other, he noted.

He ran a Twitter poll on his handle; however, the majority of responses were against this take, 37.9%. Overall, nearly 12,000 respondents took part in this survey.

Fourth largest BTC transfer this year spotted

Santiment on-chain data agency has detected a Bitcoin transaction that carried an astounding BTC chunk — 23,500 BTC worth roughly $710 million.

According to its tweet, this has so far been the fourth biggest Bitcoin transaction made this year. The Santiment team commented that now that the BTC price has surpassed $30,000 for the first time in ten months, "large moves like this should be increasingly common as the crowd polarizes."