    Just In: XRP Breaks $0.6 Resistance, Moves Up

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP had success breaking through key resistance level, more likely to make comeback
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 10:47
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    After days of struggle, XRP finally broke through the $0.6 resistance level. Investor confidence and purchasing interest have returned, which is a strong bullish signal for the market. 

    Apart from market-related data, technicals also show XRP's rise above $0.6, and it is currently trading at roughly $0.61. The 50 EMA and the 100 EMA, which are the long-term moving averages, have been crossed above by the 26 EMA. A bullish indication that may lead to additional price increases is the short-term trend strength suggested by this crossover. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The positive sentiment around XRP has also been supported by the increasing trading volume. Volume increases can cause longer-lasting price movements because they usually reflect greater liquidity. The recent increase in volume indicates that buyers are becoming more active, which could push up the price in the short term.

    Shibarium Eyes Historic Milestone as SHIB Price Sell-off Grows
    Wed, 07/24/2024 - 09:20
    Shibarium Eyes Historic Milestone as SHIB Price Sell-off Grows
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    As it approaches the overbought area, the RSI indicator, which is currently at 67, nevertheless shows significant buying momentum. The asset is under tremendous buying pressure, but the RSI level indicates that it has not yet reached the point where a large pullback might be anticipated. 

    Technically speaking, the area around $0.65 represents the next resistance level to keep an eye on. It may indicate a continuation of the bullish trend and draw in even more buying interest if XRP can keep up its momentum and surpass this level. The $0.6 level, which has now turned into support, will be critical on the downside. Maintaining a level above it could validate the breakout and encourage additional upward movement.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

